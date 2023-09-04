People of Alabama: Amber Gallagher of Pelham

“I want to be a pediatric surgeon. I’ve wanted to be in the medical field since I was in the sixth grade. I just really like medicine, and I took a lot of medical classes at school. I spend all my free time just like looking at things about medicine. I always liked looking at like gross things. I used to dissect worms as a kid. I always wanted to be the one to put the Band-Aid on the other kid or my siblings. I had teachers that taught anatomy and stuff like that, and they really helped me decide what I wanted to do. They really made it interesting. I have a list of goals, but one of them is to create a field of medicine, which I don’t know if it’s already a thing, or make it more of a thing if it’s not, to specialize in working with people who are mentally disabled in order to get equal care that helps support them and makes them not scared of going to the doctor.” – Amber Gallagher of Pelham

Gallagher is 18 and a freshman at UAB studying biomedical science. She likes to support others and wishes everyone felt the same.

“Don’t make other people’s jobs harder. For example, if I’m at the movie theater, I don’t leave my stuff, like food and trash and stuff. Because even though that’s those people’s jobs, you’re passing the trash on the way out. If you leave a piece of a straw paper on accident or whatever, that’s not deep, but I think if you make other people’s jobs harder, everybody’s job is harder. The same for littering. If you just leave trash outside, then somebody else has got to pick that up. Let’s say they don’t pick it up, the world, the Earth, has to work harder to decompose that trash. I’ve never understood making other people’s jobs harder.”

One thing she’d like to do is visit every national park in the U.S.

“I’ve never traveled very much. I’ve never left the South, so I want to go see other places. Also, I really like being outside. Right now, I’m literally just sitting outside. I want to go see things like the Grand Canyon because it’s a wonder of the world.”

