James Spann: A few showers for Alabama today

James Spann forecasts mostly quiet weather for Alabama this week from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

RADAR CHECK: We have a few isolated showers on radar early this morning over the northern third of Alabama, moving northward. We will maintain the chance of isolated showers through the day, but many places will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. The high this afternoon will be between 87 and 93 degrees; the average high for Birmingham on Sept. 5 is 88.

We will also mention a chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and night, mainly over the northern half of the state. The chance of any one spot seeing rain is 25-35%; otherwise, we expect a partly sunny sky with a high around 90 degrees.

THURSDAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND: Drier air drops into Alabama Thursday, and we expect dry weather Thursday through the weekend with sunny days, lower humidity and cooler nights. The high will be near 90 Thursday, followed by mid to upper 80s Friday through Sunday. Lows will drop into the low to mid 60s for a nice fall feel to the air.

NEXT WEEK: Dry air will likely remain in place for much of next week with little risk of showers. Highs will hold in the 85- to 90-degree range most afternoons with lows in the 60s. FOOTBALL WEATHER: The sky will be clear for the high school football games across Alabama Friday night with temperatures falling through the 70s.

Saturday, UAB will take on Georgia Southern in Statesboro, Georgia (5 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be occasionally cloudy, and a passing shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out during the game. Temperatures will fall from near 90 degrees at kickoff through the 80s during the second half.

Alabama will host Texas Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium (6 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be clear with temperatures falling from near 83 degrees at kickoff into the 70s by the second half.

Auburn will be in Berkeley to take on the California Golden Bears (9:30 p.m. kickoff). Expect a clear sky with temperatures in the 60s during the game.

TROPICS: Invest 95L in the central Atlantic is expected to become a powerful hurricane in three to five days (the name will be Lee). It is expected to pass north of the northern Leeward Islands, followed by a turn to the north before reaching the U.S. East Coast.

A new wave coming off the coast of Africa also has a high chance of becoming a tropical storm or hurricane within the next three to five days, but it will gain latitude and most likely remain far from land.

No tropical systems will threaten the Gulf of Mexico or the central Gulf Coast for at least the next seven to 10 days.

ON THIS DATE IN 1925: Alabama’s all-time record heat wave was at its height. Birmingham was recording its third of seven straight days with temperatures over 100 degrees. On Sept. 5-6, the temperature in Birmingham topped out at 106. After letting up a bit, the temperature would once again reach the century mark on Sept. 22 (the latest the Magic City has ever seen 100 degrees.) The high temperatures were made worse by a severe drought.

The state recorded its hottest temperature ever, 112 degrees, at Centreville on Sept, 5, 1925. Every reporting station in the state of Alabama recorded a high of 100 degrees or higher, an unprecedented event that has never been repeated.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.