Alabama’s newest workforce training center opens in the Black Belt

The Alabama Community College System (ACCS) is continuing its commitment to training Alabamians for in-demand jobs with the opening of its newest training center. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the $4.7 million West Alabama Regional Training Center was held on Aug. 30.

Located on the Demopolis campus of Wallace Community College Selma, the center includes classroom space and laboratories for welding, machine tooling, HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning), industrial maintenance, and computer training. The center also offers a course for training commercial truck drivers.

“We are extremely excited,” said Demopolis Mayor Woody Collins. “The opportunities the training center will offer are limitless. We appreciate the confidence the ACCS has shown in Demopolis by funding this center in our community.”

The West Alabama Training Center is the latest in a total of 24 such facilities the ACCS is in the process of opening across the state, including locations at community colleges in Enterprise, Gadsden, Huntsville and Mobile. The centers are designed to prepare Alabamians for jobs and increase the state’s labor force participation rate.

A construction simulator is part of the West Alabama Regional Training Center. (contributed) The welding room is part of the West Alabama Regional Training Center. (contributed) The computer lab is part of the West Alabama Regional Training Center. (contributed)

“This center will provide tremendous educational opportunities for residents of Demopolis and surrounding areas,” said Marengo County Commissioner Fred Armstead. “Wallace Community College has played an integral part in the growth of new industries and the expansion of existing ones, and we appreciate the vision and support for continuing to move economic development in the Black Belt forward.”

The ACCS includes 24 community and technical colleges offering classes in more than 130 locations across Alabama. With a cumulative economic impact of $6.6 billion, the system is Alabama’s gateway to quality, affordable education and technical training for a constantly evolving workforce. More than 155,000 Alabamians are enrolled in the various certification, credential, dual enrollment, and degree programs ACCS offers alongside leading industry partners.