Dr. Ann shares six reasons to eat garlic daily

I include fresh garlic in my diet every day. Here are six reasons why you should, too.

Garlic is a powerful natural antibiotic that has antiviral and antibacterial properties. If I feel a cold or bug coming on, I make a garlic kale salad that has at least eight cloves of minced garlic in it. I eat the entire thing, and it always seems to work. Garlic has numerous anti-cancer properties and appears especially beneficial for colon and lung cancer protection. Garlic improves the function of the cells that line arteries, boosting blood flow and lowering blood pressure. Garlic houses many powerful anti-inflammatory compounds making it an all-around superfood for general disease protection. (Inflammation is a primary driver of most diseases, including obesity.) Garlic is helpful for the prevention of osteoarthritis and maintaining healthy joints. Beneficial gut bacteria are especially fond of a unique group of plant fibers called prebiotics. Think of prebiotics as the very best foods for nourishing your all-important microbiome. Garlic is a wonderful source of the plant fibers known as prebiotics.

To get the most from your garlic, always eat it fresh and chop or mince it and let it sit for 5 minutes before you expose it to heat or acidic foods like lemon juice, or vinegar.

Garlic is a top food for any health-boosting diet.

See the best way to chop garlic in this Make It Happen Monday video.

Dr. Ann Kulze is founder and CEO of Just Wellness and has a knack for breaking down the science of healthy eating and living into simple and easily digestible messages. She has been featured on “Dr. Oz,” “Oprah and Friends,” WebMD and U.S. News & World Report. Alabama News Center is publishing advice from Dr. Ann.