James Spann: A few strong storms possible in Alabama this evening

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

RADAR CHECK: Most of Alabama is rain-free at midafternoon; with a mix of sun and clouds, temperatures are between 88 and 92 degrees. Again, Mobile is the exception, at 97 degrees as I write this. We still have a chance of strong thunderstorms between now and around 10 p.m., but the Storm Prediction Center has trimmed back the severe weather risk areas on its midday update.

The slight risk (level 2 out of 5) of severe thunderstorms is now confined to the northwest corner of the state, including places like Florence, Russellville and Hamilton. There is a marginal risk (level 1) as far south as I-59. While many places will be dry tonight, where storms do develop, they will have potential to produce strong, gusty winds. The highest probability of rain over the next few hours will be over the northwest counties of the state; showers and storms will be much more isolated elsewhere. The window for the stronger storms will come from about 5 until 10 p.m.

Any showers Thursday will be confined to far south Alabama and areas near the Gulf Coast. Otherwise, the day will be partly to mostly sunny with a high between 87 and 91 degrees.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: The weather will be very pleasant with mostly sunny days, lower humidity and cooler nights. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s, with lows well down in the 60s. Cooler spots across north Alabama could reach the 50s.

NEXT WEEK: The weather stays dry Monday, but global models now suggest moisture levels rising, with some risk of showers Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of a surface front. Highs will remain mostly in the mid to upper 80s.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: The sky will be clear for the high school football games across Alabama Friday night with temperatures falling through the 70s.

Saturday, UAB will take on Georgia Southern in Statesboro, Georgia (5 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be occasionally cloudy, and a passing shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out during the game. Temperatures will fall from near 89 degrees at kickoff through the 80s during the second half.

Alabama will host Texas Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium (6 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be clear with temperatures falling from near 83 degrees at kickoff into the 70s by the second half.

Auburn will be in Berkeley to take on the California Golden Bears (9:30 p.m. kickoff). Expect a clear sky with temperatures in the 60s during the game.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Lee is in the Atlantic about halfway between the coast of Africa and the Lesser Antilles with winds of 70 mph. It will become a hurricane later this evening and is expected to reach major hurricane strength (Category 3) Thursday night. The National Hurricane Center has it at Category 4 strength with winds of 155 mph by the weekend, passing north of the Leeward Islands and Puerto Rico.

Ensemble output from global models continues to show a sharp turn to the north early next week, keeping Lee east of the Bahamas and the U.S. East Coast. It could affect the Canadian Maritimes by the end of next week, but it should be a weaker system by then, thanks to cooler water due to upwelling from Franklin.

Elsewhere, Invest 96L is in the far eastern Atlantic and is expected to become Tropical Storm Margot over the next few days. It will turn north and is no threat to land.

No tropical storms or hurricanes will threaten the Gulf of Mexico for at least the next seven to 10 days.

ON THIS DATE IN 1933: The remnant low of the Treasure Coast Hurricane dumped 10.33 inches of rain in Charleston, the second-highest 24-hour rainfall total on record for the downtown station. The storm produced wind gusts of 51 mph and also spawned a tornado near the city.

ON THIS DATE IN 2017: Category 5 Hurricane Irma affected the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. Maximum sustained winds were at 180 mph when the storm hit St. Thomas and St. John. Catastrophic damage was reported over the U.S. Virgin Islands and significant damage over Puerto Rico, especially over Culebra.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.