Can’t Miss Alabama: Plan a great weekend around the Birmingham Artwalk, family outings

Birmingham Artwalk

Artwalk is a two-day arts festival that transforms Birmingham’s downtown into an arts district, featuring the work of more than 90 visual artists, live musicians, street performers, food and drink vendors and children’s activities. It is free to the public and has become a much-anticipated fall event, drawing more than 8,000 people. Art lovers will see original work in all mediums priced from the affordable to the extravagant. Participating artists are from Birmingham and surrounding communities. On Friday, Sept. 8, attendees will see a huge gallery opening with a street festival atmosphere, while on Saturday, Sept. 9, the event will cater more to the family crowd. A kid zone will be available Saturday only, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Artwalk district is on 20th Street from First Avenue North to Fourth Avenue North. Alabama Power is a sponsor for the event.

Thousands of people are expected to attend Artwalk Sept. 8-9 in downtown Birmingham. (Larry O. Gay Photography)

Birmingham Barons baseball

The Birmingham Barons will battle the Biloxi Shuckers at Regions Field through Sunday, Sept. 10. Follow this link for the complete schedule, updates, promotions, giveaways and ticket information. Regions Field is a cashless facility.

Renew Our Rivers

The Renew Our Rivers (ROR) volunteer cleanup at Smith Lake (Cullman County) will take place Friday, Sept. 8. For details about the cleanup, contact Jim Murphy at 205-529-5981. ROR is a national award-winning campaign originated by Alabama Power in 2000 that has grown into community cleanups on rivers, lakes and creeks across four Southeastern states. Since its start, thousands of volunteers have removed more than 16 million pounds of trash and debris from waterways. Cleanup supplies will be provided. Dates are subject to change. For the complete ROR schedule, visit apcshorelines.com.

‘The Art of Decatur Theatre’

The juried art exhibit at Alabama Center for the Arts in Decatur will feature works from various aspects of the theatre, including props, costumes, puppets, set pieces, sound design, video clips of performances and photos of lighting and set design. Works from Bank Street Players, Calhoun Theatre, Athenian Players and Dream Weavers Theatre will be on display. The project continues a long-standing collaborative academic effort between Athens State University and Calhoun Community College and serves as a model of academic institutional cooperation for the state. The show will be on display until Friday, Sept. 22. Admission is free.

Birmingham Legion FC soccer

The Magic City’s professional soccer team, Birmingham Legion FC, will face New Mexico United at Protective Stadium Sunday, Sept. 10, at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are available online. Birmingham Legion FC games are broadcast live on WABM My68. Call 205-791-7145, download the Legion FC app or follow @bhmlegion on social media for more information.

Tinglewood Festival

Alabama’s premier, all-woodworking art festival will celebrate “Shavings, Smoke and Sound” at Montevallo’s Orr Park Saturday, Sept. 9, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The award-winning show will have live music, live chainsaw wood carving, woodworking artist vendors, Tim Tingle’s whittling contest and a wooden boat race. Festival-goers will find knives, wooden bowls, vases, jewelry, handcrafted furniture, birdhouses, ornaments and toys. There will also be a classic car show, children’s activities and food vendors. New this year is a showcase of International Harvester antique tractors. There will also be a drawing and door prizes. Admission is free. The venue is at Orr Park.

Corey Lancaster, based in North Carolina, will be returning to the festival as one of the featured chainsaw carvers. (White Rose Film & Photo) Festivalgoers are invited to purchase original pieces of chainsaw art carved during the event. (White Rose Film & Photo)

‘Disney on Ice’ tickets for sale

“Disney on Ice” takes families on a journey through timeless tales Oct. 19-22 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. See your favorite characters come to life through figure-skating, costumes, set designs, lighting, special effects and high-flying jumps. Showtimes are Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com. Ticket pricing is subject to change based on market demand. Follow the show on social media: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or YouTube.