HBCU Classic Week in Montgomery helped expose Alabama high school and college students to career opportunities
The Alabama Experience interactive exhibit helped enhance the weekend’s career and workforce focus.
Thousands came to Montgomery ahead of and over the Labor Day holiday to enjoy HBCU Classic Week – a succession of events, activities and football matchups celebrating historically Black institutions Alabama State University, Tuskegee University, Fort Valley State University, and Southern University.
In addition to two football games, the week featured educational programming and STEM-related (science, technology, engineering and math) sessions for high school and college students.
New this year was the addition of the Alabama Experience, or ALEX, a mobile, immersive and interactive exhibit that offers information about rewarding career opportunities across the state. ALEX deployed twice during HBCU Classic Week – on Alabama State’s campus during a pep rally Aug. 28 (the school hosted Southern in the Labor Day Classic on Saturday), and then at Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl prior to the Boeing Red Tails Classic that took place Sunday between Fort Valley State and Tuskegee.
More than 500 students and adults, including Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed and Alabama State President Quinton Ross, visited the ALEX exhibit during its two stops in Montgomery.
“Deploying ALEX at the HBCU Classic Weekend in Montgomery was a game-changer for empowering Alabama’s college students, Job Corps participants and game goers with career opportunities,” said Carolyn Williams, director of the Alabama Experience.
“The interactive and personalized experience offered by ALEX sparked curiosity, ignited meaningful conversations and opened doors for the next generation of talented individuals to thrive in their chosen fields, while choosing Alabama. It was truly inspiring to witness the impact of ALEX as it guided and enlightened students on their path to success,” Williams said.
“HBCU Classic Week is important to the entire River Region,” said Leslie Sanders, vice president for Alabama Power’s Southern Division, which is headquartered in Montgomery. Alabama Power was among the sponsors of the weekend’s events, including the ALEX exhibit.
“To have the opportunity to add ALEX to the schedule of activities was a great extension of the week’s STEM and workforce focus. Some of our state’s very best and brightest are students at Alabama State University and Tuskegee University, and we want to do everything possible to retain that talent.”
Learn more about ALEX here.