Alabama Power to extend summer pool on Lake Martin into the fall

Alabama Power is extending the summer pool on Lake Martin into the fall, giving residents more opportunities for boating and other recreation on the lake.

Due to local conditions, Alabama Power can maintain higher water levels at Lake Martin for a few additional weeks. Under the company’s federal operating license for Martin Dam, Alabama Power has the flexibility to extend the summer water levels at Lake Martin until mid-October, if conditions allow it.

In a normal year, the water level at Lake Martin begins to lower around Sept. 1, achieving winter pool levels near mid-November. The lower water level allows the reservoir to capture and store winter rains. The lake begins to rise again in early spring, reaching full summer level around the end of April.

The fall drawdown will now begin Oct. 15. Until then, the lake level will be held as high as possible, up to summer pool, depending on conditions through the six-week period.

“During drawdowns, lake property owners have a valuable opportunity to carry out repairs and enhancements to docks, ramps and other permitted construction projects,” said Rhett Hanks, Alabama Power’s Shoreline Management team leader for Lake Martin. “We highly recommend that residents and property owners reach out to our Shoreline permitting offices well in advance to ensure ample time for obtaining permits and arranging for any necessary contractors.”

Residents interested in performing shoreline maintenance during this drawdown should apply for the necessary lakeshore-use permits now by visiting apcshorelines.com/permits or calling the Shoreline Management Office at 256-825-0053 before beginning any construction.

As always, Alabama Power encourages people with boats and other water-related equipment and facilities to pay close attention to the changing conditions on the lake, remain mindful of personal safety and be prepared to take necessary steps to protect their property.

Weather conditions could impact this drawdown schedule. Lake elevations and projections are subject to change.

For details about Alabama Power lakes, visit apcshorelines.com or download the Shorelines app on your mobile device.