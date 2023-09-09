Published On: 09.09.23 | 

Recipe: Smoked Brisket Sliders with Marinated Coleslaw

At your next tailgate or get-together, impress your guests with these super easy Smoked Brisket Sliders with Marinated Coleslaw.

All right, y’all. Football season is officially here. Can you tell that I’m just a little excited? I love football season. Even though I may not fully understand the game — or the plays — I just love the festivities, especially the tailgating parties.

Football gives us a chance to catch up with our close friends and enjoy some delicious food. For our tailgating parties, we usually serve chips, dip and wings, but this time I wanted to switch things up, so I decided to make these Smoked Brisket Sliders with Marinated Coleslaw.

Sliders are the perfect game-day food. They are small enough for easy grabbing and are super versatile. For this recipe, I decided to top my sliders with tender slices of smoked brisket, a delicious coleslaw and pickles.

Smoked Brisket Sliders with Marinated Coleslaw. (Andrea Mathis / Beautiful Eats & Things)

These sliders may sound fancy, but they were super easy to make. I started by picking up my ingredients from Publix. To give my brisket the best flavor, I picked up Kingsford Original Charcoal. I also picked up some King’s Hawaiian Slider Buns, La Mexicana Salsa and a package of Grillo’s Dill Pickle Chips.

Smoked Brisket Sliders with Marinated Coleslaw. (Andrea Mathis / Beautiful Eats & Things)

When the food is ready, decorate your serving area. I kept things simple and added a football banner, pom poms and a few decorative pieces to my kitchen nook. I completed the look with a display of the Smoked Brisket Sliders with Marinated Coleslaw, a platter of veggies and salsa. Go team.

Smoked Brisket Sliders with Marinated Coleslaw. (Andrea Mathis / Beautiful Eats & Things)

Smoked Brisket Sliders with Marinated Coleslaw

Ingredients

  • 1 beef brisket flat (5–6 pounds)
  • 1 tablespoon onion powder
  • 1 tablespoon garlic powder
  • ½ tablespoon paprika
  • ½ tablespoon seasoned pepper
  • Salt to taste
  • 1½ cups beef broth
  • 3 packs King’s Hawaiian Slider Buns (9 count)
  • Grillo’s Dill Pickle Chips

For the Marinated Coleslaw:

  • 2 cups shredded coleslaw mix
  • 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
  • ¼ cup apple cider vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon honey

Instructions

  1. Build a charcoal fire.
  2. Season the beef brisket with onion powder, garlic powder, paprika, seasoned pepper and salt.
  3. When the grill reaches a temperature of about 225 degrees, place the beef brisket on the grill and cook for 4 hours until the internal temperature of the brisket reaches 160 to 170 degrees.
  4. Remove the brisket from the grill and place in a baking dish.
  5. Pour the beef broth over the brisket and cover the dish with aluminum foil.
  6. Place the baking dish on the grill and cook for an additional hour.
  7. Remove the baking dish from the grill and let the meat rest for 20 minutes before slicing.
  8. To make the marinated coleslaw, combine the coleslaw mix, Dijon mustard, apple cider vinegar and honey in a large bowl.
  9. Toss and let marinate for about 15 minutes.
  10. To assemble the sliders, split each slider bun and place a couple of slices of brisket on the bottom half of each bun.
  11. Top with a serving of coleslaw and a couple of dill pickle chips.
  12. Place the other half of the buns on top and serve.

Andrea Mathis is a registered dietitian and owner of Beautiful Eats & Things. For more great recipes, visit beautifuleatsandthings.com.

