Recipe: Smoked Brisket Sliders with Marinated Coleslaw

All right, y’all. Football season is officially here. Can you tell that I’m just a little excited? I love football season. Even though I may not fully understand the game — or the plays — I just love the festivities, especially the tailgating parties.
Football gives us a chance to catch up with our close friends and enjoy some delicious food. For our tailgating parties, we usually serve chips, dip and wings, but this time I wanted to switch things up, so I decided to make these Smoked Brisket Sliders with Marinated Coleslaw.
Sliders are the perfect game-day food. They are small enough for easy grabbing and are super versatile. For this recipe, I decided to top my sliders with tender slices of smoked brisket, a delicious coleslaw and pickles.
These sliders may sound fancy, but they were super easy to make. I started by picking up my ingredients from Publix. To give my brisket the best flavor, I picked up Kingsford Original Charcoal. I also picked up some King’s Hawaiian Slider Buns, La Mexicana Salsa and a package of Grillo’s Dill Pickle Chips.
When the food is ready, decorate your serving area. I kept things simple and added a football banner, pom poms and a few decorative pieces to my kitchen nook. I completed the look with a display of the Smoked Brisket Sliders with Marinated Coleslaw, a platter of veggies and salsa. Go team.
Smoked Brisket Sliders with Marinated Coleslaw
Ingredients
- 1 beef brisket flat (5–6 pounds)
- 1 tablespoon onion powder
- 1 tablespoon garlic powder
- ½ tablespoon paprika
- ½ tablespoon seasoned pepper
- Salt to taste
- 1½ cups beef broth
- 3 packs King’s Hawaiian Slider Buns (9 count)
- Grillo’s Dill Pickle Chips
For the Marinated Coleslaw:
- 2 cups shredded coleslaw mix
- 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
- ¼ cup apple cider vinegar
- 1 tablespoon honey
Instructions
- Build a charcoal fire.
- Season the beef brisket with onion powder, garlic powder, paprika, seasoned pepper and salt.
- When the grill reaches a temperature of about 225 degrees, place the beef brisket on the grill and cook for 4 hours until the internal temperature of the brisket reaches 160 to 170 degrees.
- Remove the brisket from the grill and place in a baking dish.
- Pour the beef broth over the brisket and cover the dish with aluminum foil.
- Place the baking dish on the grill and cook for an additional hour.
- Remove the baking dish from the grill and let the meat rest for 20 minutes before slicing.
- To make the marinated coleslaw, combine the coleslaw mix, Dijon mustard, apple cider vinegar and honey in a large bowl.
- Toss and let marinate for about 15 minutes.
- To assemble the sliders, split each slider bun and place a couple of slices of brisket on the bottom half of each bun.
- Top with a serving of coleslaw and a couple of dill pickle chips.
- Place the other half of the buns on top and serve.
Andrea Mathis is a registered dietitian and owner of Beautiful Eats & Things. For more great recipes, visit beautifuleatsandthings.com.