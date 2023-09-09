Scott Martin: A few showers, storms this weekend for parts of Alabama

THIS WEEKEND: Troughing will develop today over the eastern parts of the country. Mix that with a surface low over Georgia and a cold front just to our south, and there will be a chance of a few scattered showers and storms over the eastern half of the state. The western half looks to remain dry. Highs will be in the mid 80s to the lower 90s. Sunday looks almost exactly the same.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be dry days with plenty of sunshine, but clouds will begin to move in ahead of a cold front late Tuesday evening. The parent surface low will be well to our north, and, at this point, moisture looks limited. A few isolated to scattered showers and storms will be possible Tuesday night through the day Wednesday. Monday and Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid 80s to the lower 90s, but we’ll see upper 70s to the lower 90s on Wednesday.

Fall will be moving into Alabama on Thursday after the cold front, and we’ll have a drier, cooler air mass over the state. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds, with highs in the mid 70s to the mid 80s. On Friday, skies will be sunny and highs in the upper 70s to the upper 80s.

TROPICS: Lee is barely hanging on to major hurricane status. The maximum winds have slowed to 115 mph due to strong wind shear. However, this looks to be a brief period of weakening; the National Hurricane Center has Lee strengthening again with winds potentially as high as 140 mph (Category 4). By next Wednesday, the hurricane should gradually turn to the northwest and north-northwest in the flow between a trough over the eastern United States and the southwestern edge of the ridge. While the model guidance is in good agreement about the general synoptic setup, there remain differences in how far west Lee will move before it makes the turn.

Tropical Storm Margot is moving northwest over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean, only pestering the fish. The forecast track shows that she will continue to do that as she will start to move more northward, becoming a hurricane by sometime Monday. Margot will be no threat to land and is projected to reach only Category 1 status.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Scott Martin and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.