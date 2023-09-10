South American airline JetSmart takes delivery of Alabama-built Airbus

Airbus recently announced that JetSmart, the South American ultra-low-cost carrier operating in Chile, Argentina and Peru, has taken delivery of its first A320neo produced at the aircraft manufacturer’s Alabama facility.

The airline is the first South American carrier to take delivery of an aircraft produced at the Mobile site.

“We proudly welcome our 26th aircraft, the Guacamayo, the first JetSmart A320neo produced at the Airbus U.S. manufacturing site in Alabama, which will operate in South America,” said Estuardo Ortiz, CEO of JetSmart Airlines. “This milestone brings us one step closer to our goal of reaching 100 aircraft by 2028 with the most fuel-efficient fleet in the region.”

Alabama officials congratulated Airbus’ Mobile facility on the delivery to the South American carrier.

“Airbus’ manufacturing center in Mobile continues to achieve impressive new milestones, and it’s exciting to see JetSmart take delivery of a ‘Made in Alabama’ passenger jet that’s bound for South American skies,” Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said. “This moment is a powerful reminder that Alabama workers turn out world-class products in demand all over the world.”

The JetSmart delivery follows on the heels of the Alabama facility’s first delivery to a non-U.S. airline. In May, Mexico’s Volaris took delivery of an A320neo from the Mobile factory.

“With this international delivery, we can celebrate another special occasion for Airbus and its talented Alabama workforce,” said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. “Since Airbus broke ground on its aircraft production facility in Mobile in 2013, its Alabama operation has been in constant growth mode, making memorable days like today not only possible but frequent.”

Read about its current expansion project.

Powering growth

JetSmart is an all-Airbus low-cost carrier developed by Indigo Partners. Today, it operates 25 A320 family aircraft, including nine A320neo and five A321neo.

In 2017, JetSmart signed a purchase agreement for 70 A320neo and six A320ceo aircraft. It received its first A320neo in October 2019 and formalized an order for 12 A321XLRs that same year. In 2021, JetSmart announced an order for 23 additional neo aircraft.

“The A320neo’s performance and efficiency will allow JetSmart to augment its route offering and power its continuous growth in South America,” said Arturo Barreira, president of Airbus Latin America and the Caribbean.

In 2015, Mobile became home to Airbus’ first U.S.-based commercial aircraft manufacturing facility. From an initial workforce of around 250 producing A320 Family aircraft, today the facility employs more than 1,600 people and produces both A320 and A220 Family aircraft.

To date, more than 400 aircraft have been delivered to 14 customers.

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.