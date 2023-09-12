Miles College embarks on $25 million fundraising campaign to celebrate 125th anniversary

In celebration of its 125th anniversary, Miles College has kicked off phase two of a $125 million fundraising campaign.

Over the past five years, President Bobbie Knight has secured $100 million for the campaign during a “silent” phase. The $25 million “public” phase of the comprehensive fundraising campaign and community development was announced today (Sept. 12) at the Clyde Williams Welcome Center on campus. The theme is “Come Grow with Us.”

Mike Suco, president of Coca-Cola Bottling Co. United, and Leroy Abraham, executive vice president and head of Community Affairs for Regions Bank, will serve as co-chairs.

“It is our moral and spiritual responsibility to provide guidance and funding that will ensure the next 125 years of Miles College,” said Bishop Clarence Kelby Heath, chair of the board of trustees for Miles College. “We understand the pivotal role that our graduates have played in the social, economic and business undertakings across our region and our country.”

Miles was founded in 1898 by members of the Colored (now Christian) Methodist Episcopalian (CME) Church.

In recognition of the anniversary, the campaign will seek investments in scholarships, buildings renovations, academic programs and community development, Knight said.

“We are laser-focused on improving the student experience and executing an efficient growth strategy that positions Miles College for the future … and how we impact the growth of the region,” said Knight, a former executive at Alabama Power.

Knight said the “Come Grow with Us” theme has multiple meanings.

“Grow our student enrollment; grow our scholarship funds; grow our endowment; grow offerings that we’re providing, not just to students, but to the community. We want to grow Fairfield.”

The growth goes beyond the immediate campus, she said.

“We have 40-plus acres where Lloyd Noland Hospital used to be that we want to develop,” Knight said. “And one of the things I want to do is ensure that I kickstart that, because in my mind, developing that property helps the city of Fairfield. I need some type of public-private partnerships over there.

“I’ve talked to a charter school that is interested in building up there. We’re not taking anything off the table. We’re just looking for what makes the best sense for Miles College and for Fairfield.”

Knight said the same kind of focus has been on the institution’s educational offerings.

“I look to see what we’re teaching, what we’re offering and … what we should be offering,” she said, with an eye toward “increasing some areas where we know it makes sense for our students. For instance, we had insurance companies present us with an opportunity because they were having trouble finding African American students who majored in actuarial science.

“Well, it’s hard to find people, period, who major in actuarial science, but what we said to them is, ‘we will find students, but you’ve got to help us. You teach our faculty, and then come in and teach our students. And then we’ll find the best students, because they’re already probably math or accounting majors,’ and now we’ve had our first actuarial science graduate.”

Those kinds of partnerships help with workforce development, Knight said.

“We want the business world; we want other entities to tell us what their needs are. So we’re looking at developing a certificate program. We applied for and received a sizable grant to pay someone to go out in the workforce and tell us what’s cutting edge.

“The governor has been talking about … workforce development initiatives; she’s been talking about certifications. …One of those certificate programs is going to be a certificate in social justice, and it is framed around (former Birmingham Mayor) Richard Arrington and (retired federal Judge) U.W. Clemon.”

Knight said the school remains “relentless, looking for and examining what makes sense for Miles and what makes sense for our students.”

The mission of 125 years ago hasn’t changed, she said.

“We’re (looking to) give our students a top-notch experience here at Miles College. I am always committed to Miles College, our students and the historical mission bestowed upon this institution … to motivate and prepare students to seek knowledge that leads to intellectual and civic empowerment.”

