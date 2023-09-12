The ABC Trust’s Tanganyika Grayson: Trusted to do good across Alabama

The Alabama Business Charitable Trust Fund (ABC Trust) was established by Alabama Power to help meet the energy needs of low-income Alabamians. But the work being done by Associate Director Tanganyika Grayson goes far beyond that.

Grayson builds relationships with the Trust’s nonprofit partners, to get a better understanding of community needs and ways the ABC Trust can better support them. Aside from one-on-one meetings, she hosts conferences and workshops, and provides educational information that can help those partners be more effective.

There is also the support offered by the ABC Trust to Community Action Agencies and other nonprofits through grants designed to help individuals in underserved communities become more energy efficient and save money.

One example is the relationship with Navigate Affordable Housing Partners through the Trust’s Home Forward program.

Navigate is an organization committed to creating quality housing for everyone. It manages a number of homes in the Birmingham community of North Titusville.

With support from the ABC Trust, the Navigate homes were assessed for energy upgrades and updated. The improvements included better insulation and installation of energy-efficient appliances and HVAC units.

The positive effect of these changes goes far beyond energy cost savings and basic livability. In the case of one longtime North Titusville resident, it meant she was able to begin giving something back to children in the neighborhood.

After her kitchen was upgraded, she had the space, and the energy-efficient freezer, to make and store popsicles to share with her neighbors. Now, the local children come around daily for an afternoon treat.

Not only is her house more comfortable and more energy efficient, but it has become a place that brings people from the neighborhood together.

While many clients who have received support from the ABC Trust come to Grayson with questions about their utility bills, she represents more than just a source for energy solutions.

Grayson listens to them to better understand their situations, asking questions about other aspects of their lives. Her broad expertise and knowledge means she can direct them to other resources and agencies that can provide financial literacy training, early childhood and adult education programs, and workforce training opportunities.

Grayson understands that striving for a better future requires more than quick fixes to current pain points. It takes a broader view, and a willingness to make real, meaningful changes.

Grayson and the ABC Trust are focused not only on helping those with immediate needs, but also empowering them with information that can put them on a path to greater security and prosperity – helping them solve today’s problems but with an eye on tomorrow.

To learn more about the work of the Alabama Business Charitable Trust Fund, visit powerofgood.com and click on ABC Trust.