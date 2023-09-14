Can’t Miss Alabama: Savor Hispanic Heritage Month, and many other happenings

CulturA Festival

Celebrate the start of Hispanic Heritage Month at the Orion Amphitheater on Sunday, Sept. 17, from noon to 6 p.m. The CulturA Festival is an annual celebration of Hispanic culture, food and music in Huntsville that brings together people from all walks of life.

Here’s what you can expect:

Diverse Latin food trucks: Indulge in delicacies from Mexico, Venezuela, Puerto Rico, Nicaragua and Brazil.

Live musical performances: Experience the vibrant rhythms and melodies of various Latin music genres.

Latino-owned vendors village: Explore a marketplace showcasing a variety of businesses.

Panel discussion: Gain valuable insights from Latino business owners and community leaders in Huntsville.

Wellness Village presented by Huntsville Hospital: Discover a range of resources and services in the health, financial, education and social sectors.

Admission to the festival is free. For more information, contact Melissa Rodriguez at info@reveleventsagency.com.

The annual celebration of Hispanic culture, food and music in Huntsville brings people together from all walks of life. (contributed)

Darter Scramble

Darter Scramble is set for Thursday, Sept. 21, at the Roebuck Golf Course. Check-in and registration is from 7 a.m. until 7:45 a.m. Proceeds from the event will benefit watershed education programs for local K-12 schools. Darter Scramble’s mission raises awareness and supports the protection of endangered watercress and vermilion darter fish populations in Jefferson County. Register here. The venue is at 8920 Roebuck Blvd. in Birmingham. Visit the website or call 205-836-7318 for more information.

Renew Our Rivers

The Renew Our Rivers (ROR) volunteer cleanup at Smith Lake (Winston County) will take place Sept. 14-15. For details about the cleanup, contact Jim Eason at msgjeason@yahoo.com. ROR is a national-award-winning campaign originated by Alabama Power in 2000 that has grown into community cleanups on rivers, lakes and creeks across four Southeastern states. Since its start, thousands of volunteers have removed more than 16 million pounds of trash and debris from waterways. Cleanup supplies will be provided at the Smith Lake event. Cleanup dates are subject to change. For the complete ROR schedule, visit apcshorelines.com.

Fiesta tickets for sale

Alabama’s largest Hispanic heritage festival, Fiesta, takes place at Birmingham’s Linn Park on Saturday, Sept. 30. The festival provides family friendly fun for all ages. While the largest crowd can be found in front of the main music stage, there’s a range of activities all over the park, from storytelling to Mexican-style wrestling exhibitions. Dance and other performing arts, visual arts, children’s activities, soccer, cultural education, authentic Latin food, and community and health-related resources are all part of the event. Purchase tickets here. Children ages 12 and younger are admitted free. Donations to the Fiesta scholarship fund are encouraged.

City of Birmingham Commemoration Week

Sixty years ago, a bomb tore through Birmingham’s Sixteenth Street Baptist Church, killing four little girls. In remembrance of this horrific event and in the spirit of restoration and education, the city of Birmingham and its partners are hosting the Forging Justice Commemoration Week through Saturday, Sept. 16:

There IS a Balm in Gilead/Healing from the Events of 1963: The multiday conference, hosted by Bethel Baptist Church, concludes Sept. 14 at the Sheraton Birmingham and the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. Follow this link for the list of speakers. Registration for the conference is required. Read more here.

Birmingham 1963-2023/Creating a Path to Reconciliation: On Sept. 14, the Ballard House Project will feature scholar, author and nationally recognized thought leader Eddie Glaude. The event will highlight messages from civil rights family members and music. The event takes place at Sixteenth Street Baptist Church. Register here.

“4 Little Girls” documentary screening: Two showings of the Spike Lee documentary are sold out on Sept. 14, at the Sidewalk Film Center and Cinema. The showings feature a virtual introduction by Lee and include a conversation with survivors and the victims’ families. For more details, go here.

Watsons Go to Birmingham School Field Trip Day: Christopher Paul Curtis’ book, “The Watsons Go to Birmingham,“ will be brought to life with a hands-on, curriculum-based field trip for fourth through eighth graders on Sept. 14. The hands-on event includes an optional screening of “4 Little Girls” at the Lyric Theatre. For the complete schedule, go here.

Sixteenth Street Baptist Church Commemorates Church Bombing: Events at the church on Friday, Sept. 15, the 60th anniversary of the bombing, include a litany and reflection, music by the Carlton Reese Memorial and Miles College choirs and a keynote by U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. Get the complete details here.

Through His Eye/The Photography of Chris McNair: This exhibit highlights the works of the late photographer with images he captured during the civil rights movement, including those of his late daughter Denise, who was killed in the church bombing. Sept. 15 is the final day to view the exhibit during business hours at Birmingham City Hall. For details, go here.

For complete details about commemoration week, visit birminghamal.gov/commemorationweek.

Celebrate the Family Expo

Birmingham Christian Family magazine will have its annual Celebrate The Family Expo Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The free event include activities for children and adults, exhibits, resources, live music, cooking demos, product samples and food trucks. There will be giveaways and swag bags for the first 250 people. Extra fun this year includes a cooking stage featuring Danna Standridge of Ashley Mac’s Kitchen; Van Sykes of Bob Sykes Bar-B-Q; author Brenda Gantt and others. Popular favorites returning include Chick-fil-A Herd, Hoover Belles, live music and free shredding and electronic recycling.

Mobile Symphony Orchestra movie concert

The Mobile Symphony Orchestra explores music as a superpower in “Heroes & Villains,” a collection of epic movie scores Sept. 16-17, at the historic Saenger Theatre. Enjoy music by Bill Conti, “Rocky: Main Theme“; Michael Gioacchino ,“The Incredibles”; Rupert Gregson-Williams, “Wonder Woman“; Maurice Jarre, “Lawrence of Arabia: Overture”; Franz Waxman, “Bride of Frankenstein: The Creation of the Female“; Klaus Badelt, “Pirates of the Caribbean“; and James Horner, “Braveheart.” After intermission, the concert continues with John Williams, “Harry Potter: Harry’s Wondrous World”; Elmer Bernstein, “The Magnificent Seven“; John Barry, “Dances with Wolves”; and Ennio Morricone, “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.” Alabama Power is a sponsor for the event. Purchase tickets at mobilesymphony.org.

Saint George Middle Eastern Food Festival

Thousands are expected to attend the annual Saint George Middle Eastern Food Festival. Explore food, dance and music through a variety of cultural activities. Proceeds benefit local charities. For the complete menu, including dine-in, takeout, online and delivery options, click here. Follow this link to place an order. The festival is Sept. 14-16 from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Saint George Melkite Greek-Catholic Church is at 425 16th Ave. South in Birmingham.