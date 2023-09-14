Outdoor writers from across the country rave about Alabama during national conference at Gulf Shores

The Outdoor Writers Association of America (OWAA) came to Alabama. And they loved it.

The OWAA recently concluded its annual conference, held this year at The Lodge at Gulf Shores State Park in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

With more than 240 registered attendees, the conference showcased the state’s beaches and other outdoor attractions to communicators from throughout the country. Many of those attending the event had never visited the state before, and headed home after the conference with a trove of ideas for sharing positive stories about the state.

“From literally everything we heard from the attendees, the conference was a complete and total smash hit,” OWAA Executive Director Chez Chesak told Alabama News Center. “They loved the destination, the speakers, the networking, special events – everything. One seasoned industry veteran even said it was the best conference they’d ever been to – ever!”

OWAA President Ken Keffer, a noted outdoor writer, author and speaker who has traveled across the globe, shared his own positive impressions of Alabama in this video interview.