Alabama Power Accountant Deborah Rice is sarcoidosis representative for Walgreens informational campaign

Bringing awareness about rare and chronic health conditions is a first step in finding a cure, Deborah Rice believes.

That’s why Rice, who has pulmonary sarcoidosis (pronounced SAR-COY-DOE-SIS), is taking a lead role in Walgreens’ first Sarcoidosis Awareness campaign, taking place Sept. 16-27. Customers at 95 Walgreens drugstores across Alabama will see Rice’s profile and can get informational fliers as part of a sarcoidosis education and awareness opportunity.

On Monday, Sept. 18, from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m., Rice will share about her personal sarcoidosis journey with customers at the Walgreens at 3020 Clairmont Ave. in Birmingham. Pulmonologist Dr. Joseph Barney of UAB Hospital, which is a founding member of the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR) Global Sarcoidosis Clinic Alliance (GSCA). Barney, who has treated more than 4,000 sarcoidosis patients during his 23-year career, will answer questions, along with FSR Chief Strategy Officer Tricha Shivas.

“At Walgreens, I’ll be answering any questions that customers may have for me,” said Rice who, for many years, thought her chronic breathing problems were caused by asthma.

She hopes the event will help “shine the light” on this rare, inflammatory disease. The illness causes immune cells to form clumps, or “granulomas,” in the body and/or skin. The granulomas can cause scarring that changes the structure of the organ and affects its function. In the lungs, for instance, the inflammatory clumps can cause breathing problems and even death.

Rice, an accountant at Alabama Power, said dealing with the everyday effects of disease can take both a physical and emotional toll. “This is 365 days a year for us, as patients who have sarcoidosis,” Rice said. “We are trying to get the word out.”

During the campaign, Walgreens customers will be invited to donate $1, $3, $5 or $10 at the register. All donations will support FSR’s efforts to further accelerate sarcoidosis research, as well as providing education and support programs to those impacted by the disease.

The campaign’s two-fold mission is to raise awareness about sarcoidosis and the need for people to get their seasonal vaccines in the fall. Being vaccinated is an important preventive step for sarcoidosis patients, 90% of whom have lung disease. Vaccinations can prevent complications from the flu, pneumonia, RSV and COVID.

Walgreens became interested in expanding awareness of the disease with FSR after two of its store employees talked about how sarcoidosis affected their daily lives. During the past year, FSR and Walgreens have collaborated on disease education and information-sharing, as well as providing support to those impacted by the illness.

“We’re very proud to partner with Walgreens to help further support those impacted by sarcoidosis nationwide,” said FSR Chief Executive Officer Mary McGowan. “This is a very large outreach that will help people learn about sarcoidosis and the signs and symptoms. Our local alliance founding member, UAB Hospital, is part of this, and we are very excited about that.”

Rice was selected for the role because of her work with UAB, where she has served as a volunteer FSR-GSCA leader and spokesperson since January 2023. FSR provided Rice with specialized communications training and other classes about sarcoidosis.

“The time is now to make a difference in people’s lives,” Rice said. “Awareness and support are long overdue, and to see this come to the forefront is huge. I am excited to be a part of this campaign.”