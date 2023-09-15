Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator launches fourth class of startups

The 2023 class of Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator is underway, and it’s the biggest one ever.

This year’s cohort includes 12 companies — up from 10 in prior years — from nine U.S. states and the nation of Latvia that will undergo an intensive, 13-week mentoring program in Birmingham.

The new class is the fourth for Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator, which was founded in 2020. With the 2023 class, the program has welcomed 42 companies from across the United States and around the globe. Over its first three years, under the leadership of Managing Director Nate Schmidt and Program Manager Brooke Gillis, Techstars Alabama companies created over 200 jobs, including 32 that have remained in the state. The goal of their successors in those respective roles, Matthew Jaeh and Rae’Mah Henderson, is to continue building on that success.

“We are excited to carry forward the incredible momentum that started with Nate and Brooke,” said Jaeh. “The companies that have received investments and mentoring from Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator are in the top 1% of the thousands of applicants we receive from all over the world. They are the best of the best, and a few of them have made Alabama home.

“We want to keep building the future of energy here.”

The Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator has kicked off its new class of 12 startups. (Elizabeth Raymond / Alabama News Center) Innovation Depot is the new home to Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator. (Elizabeth Raymond / Alabama News Center) The Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator has kicked off its new class of 12 startups. (Elizabeth Raymond / Alabama News Center) The Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator has kicked off its new class of 12 startups. (Elizabeth Raymond / Alabama News Center) The Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator has kicked off its new class of 12 startups. (Elizabeth Raymond / Alabama News Center) The Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator has kicked off its new class of 12 startups. (Elizabeth Raymond / Alabama News Center) The Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator has kicked off its new class of 12 startups. (Elizabeth Raymond / Alabama News Center) Matthew Jaeh and Rae’Mah Henderson are heading up Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator. (Elizabeth Raymond / Alabama News Center) The Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator has kicked off its new class of 12 startups. (Elizabeth Raymond / Alabama News Center)

The dozen companies of the 2023 Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator are:

Ai-Ops (Mobile, Alabama), a software developer that provides bolt-on solutions for next-generation AI Industrial Control Systems.

BlueTanks (Charlotte, North Carolina), whose software helps electric vehicle (EV) drivers access the most convenient charging points optimized for their vehicles.

Clever Offsets (New York), a data company that provides clients with analysis and insights on navigating the carbon offset market.

EarthABC (Cleveland), which provides an open-access climate portal to help businesses achieve sustainability, providing financial incentives, technology vendors and consultants to enable companies to “take action in days instead of years.”

EV Safe Charge (Los Angeles), developer of Ziggy, a robotic mobile EV charging platform that provides solutions for users of all types of electric vehicles.

Grid Discovery (Hoboken, New Jersey), a cutting-edge software platform for engineers and city planners, transforming how microgrid projects are envisioned, planned and proposed.

Infranergy (Miami), developer of solar-powered and battery energy storage products and technology to reduce energy costs, decarbonize and balance the grid, ensuring resilience and equitable access to clean energy for overlooked communities and businesses.

Maverick IQ (Atlanta), which integrates engineering, software and IoT solutions to reduce operations and maintenance costs and drive productivity.

Meredot (Riga, Latvia), a micromobility wireless charging solution that serves a wide range of vehicle models.

Pitch Aeronautics (Boise, Idaho), developer of a wind-stabilized drone that performs up-close, robotic tasks that enables users to “leave the helicopters, cranes and bucket trucks at home.”

ScoutIT (Raleigh, North Carolina), which is enabling the EV battery circular economy by helping companies extract greater value from end-of-life batteries.

SplitEV (New York), a subscription and booking service that offers EV drivers affordable access to a network of privately owned charging stations while helping charger owners monetize underutilized assets.

Located in Birmingham, Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator supports startups working in fields related to climate tech, clean tech and energy efficiency, including energy distribution, smart grids and wind energy. The accelerator is supported by Alabama Power, the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama (EDPA), the Alabama Department of Commerce, PowerSouth, the University of Alabama and Southern Research.

Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator is a program of the global early-stage venture capital investor Techstars, which will invest in more than 600 companies during 2023. With more than 3,900 active accelerator mentors and a network of corporate partners, investors and alumni, Techstars is dedicated to helping entrepreneurs succeed.