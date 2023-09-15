The Next Round Alabama News Center College Football Look Ahead: Speculation a new QB gets the start for the Crimson Tide; Auburn hosts Samford
There is a lot of speculation that a new quarterback will get the start for the Alabama Crimson Tide Saturday. Meanwhile, Auburn is trying to find some offense as Samford comes to town. The Next Round Guys talk about it all in the Alabama News Center College Football Look Ahead.
The Next Round is hosted by Jim Dunaway, Ryan Brown and Lance Taylor, and can be watched on YouTube and Facebook or heard on smart speakers and podcast streaming live weekdays from 9 a.m. to noon. The Next Round is part of the Disrupt Media group of digital-first sports and entertainment shows and podcasts.