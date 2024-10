A historic house in Scottsboro is home to Southern home cooking that brings in the regulars nearly every day of the week.

McCutchen’s Magnolia House dates back to 1890 and the food is just as classic, though there are a number of modern flourishes.

One classic on the menu is Fried Green Tomatoes. It’s a dish that has earned a spot on the Alabama Tourism Department’s list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama.