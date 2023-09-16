Recipe: Easy Apple Galette

I know what you’re thinking … “Stacey, this sounds fancy and way out of your wheelhouse.” And you’d be right about part of that.

An apple galette does sound super fancy. But guess what? It’s crazy easy. And while I’m not a great baker, this is something anyone can do. Of all the apple dessert recipes I have on the site, this one might actually be the easiest.

What is a galette?

A galette is like the laid-back cousin of the pastry family. It’s a simple, rustic and open-faced pie that typically starts with a buttery, flaky pastry crust. You lay your favorite fillings – be it fruits, veggies or even savory ingredients – in the center, leaving a border of pastry dough around the edges. Then, you casually fold up those edges, giving it that charming, imperfect and slightly haphazard look.

It’s baked to golden deliciousness, and the result is a deliciously informal, free-spirited treat that’s as versatile as it is tasty. Galettes are perfect for when you want something homemade and effortlessly appealing without the fuss of traditional pie-making.

So, while they look a little fancy, they’re really very easy. In fact, I think I might prefer a galette over a pie – both for the taste and the ease of making it.

What’s the difference between an apple galette and an apple pie?

Y’all know I love a family reference, so let’s keep with that. Apple pie and apple galette are like two distant dessert cousins at a family reunion. The apple pie arrives all proper and buttoned-up, sporting a double-crust suit and expecting you to slice it neatly. It’s the kind you invite to meet your parents.

Now, the apple galette, on the other hand, waltzes in with a “come-as-you-are” attitude, its flaky edges all askew, as if it just rolled out of bed. It’s the rebellious cousin you secretly root for.

So, whether you’re into formal affairs or casual delights, the apple dessert family tree has something for everyone.

If you’re feeling like you’re more in an apple pie mood, I suggest this one.

What kind of apples should I use in an apple galette?

I generally recommend using a firm-fleshed, tart apple like a Granny Smith when baking – especially with this apple galette recipe. It’s got tons of tangy apple flavor and is firm enough to not turn to complete mush when baking. You can also use other firm-fleshed apples like Honeycrisp, Fuji, Braeburn or Pink Lady.

Easy Apple Galette

Click here for a printable version.

Prep time: 25 minutes

Cook time: 40 minutes

Serves: 8

Ingredients

1 refrigerated rolled pie crust

1½ pounds Granny Smith apples (3 to 4 apples)

¼ cup firmly packed light brown sugar

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/8 teaspoon salt

1 large egg

1 teaspoon water

coarse sugar

3 tablespoons apple or apricot jelly

Instructions

Allow the pie crust dough to stand at room temperature for about 15 minutes, then unroll it on a large sheet of parchment paper.

Use a rolling pin to roll the pie dough out to a circle about 12 inches across.

Use the parchment paper to transfer the crust to a large, rimmed baking sheet.

Place in the refrigerator.

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Peel, core and slice the apples into 1/8-inch to 1/4-inch slices. Slice thinner for more tender apples or thicker for more texture.

Add the apple slices to a large bowl and toss with the brown sugar, lemon juice, cornstarch, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt.

Remove the crust from the fridge. Use a slotted spoon to transfer the apples into the center of the crust, allowing the liquid to remain in the bowl. Discard the liquid. Leave about a 2-inch border around the edge of the dough.

Carefully fold the edges over onto the apples, crimping the edges that overlap together.

In a small bowl, whisk the egg and water together to create an egg wash.

Gently brush the egg wash mixture over the edges of the crust and sprinkle with coarse sugar, if desired.

Bake for 35 to 45 minutes or until the crust is deep golden brown and the filling is bubbling.

Allow to cool on the pan for about 30 minutes before using the parchment to transfer the galette to a cooling rack to cool completely.

Place the apple jelly in a small bowl and microwave 20 to 30 seconds or until melted.

Brush the melted jelly over the apples.

Slice and serve with whipped cream or a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Store, tightly sealed, at room temperature for up to two days or up to five days in the refrigerator.

Note

Nutritional information: 202 kilocalories; carbohydrates, 35 grams; fat, 6 grams.

This recipe originally appeared on SouthernBite.com. For more great recipes, visit the website or check out “The Southern Bite Cookbook.”