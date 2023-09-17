CFD Research launches growth project at Test Center in Jackson County, Alabama

CFD Research Corp. has formally kicked off a construction project to add a new facility at its Engineering Test Center in Jackson County that will allow it to expand activities at its growing site located in Hollywood.

Huntsville-based CFD Research said the new 19,000-square-foot building will support work for ongoing contracts with the Army Space and Missile Defense Command, the Air Force Arnold Engineering Development Complex and other customers.

The building will provide more than 28 additional offices, a second-high bay, a larger conference room space and closed areas for classified meetings. The facility will expand the team’s capability to provide services, perform technology development and enable increased test capacity.

“CFD Research specializes in delivering next-level technologies, services and products that keep us all safe, and this expansion project at its Hollywood site will help the company achieve new milestones in that critical mission,” said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

Joining Canfield at a groundbreaking were U.S Rep. Dale Strong, state Sen. Steve Livingston, Scottsboro Mayor Jim McCamy and Nathan Lee, president of the Jackson County Economic Development Authority.

“Thank you to the town of Hollywood and Jackson County for welcoming us so graciously and celebrating this groundbreaking event and thank you to the Alabama Department of Commerce for its support,” said Sameer Singhal, president and CEO of CFD Research. “The location and proximity to our other facilities have been an ideal solution and will enable us to work more efficiently and economically.”

In August 2021, CFD Research opened its 13,125-square-foot test and evaluation facility on 10.4 acres in Jackson County Industrial Park in Hollywood. In November 2022, CFD Research added 63 acres and an additional test stand four times larger than the company’s previous capability to expand its manufacturing, system integration, and test and evaluation services.

CFD Research had four employees at the Testing Center when it opened. It now has 22 employees there and expects to surpass 40 employees in the near future.

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.