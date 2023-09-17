To David Rodgers, Mobile, Alabama’s success is just beginning

When you think of Mobile’s recent economic success, you should think of the Mobile Chamber’s vice president of Economic Development, David Rodgers. Rodgers has been vital to the city’s progress and has led his team in announcing 4,573 new jobs and more than $3.5 billion of new investment in the community.

Seeing this kind of growth is his passion. He was born and raised in Mobile, and he can’t think of a better place to work and live.

“When I moved to Mississippi to go to school, I very quickly realized when you don’t have water access, you feel confined,” he says. “I’m on the water about every weekend.”

Rodgers got his start in economic development in an entry-level project manager position at the Mobile Chamber in 2015. In those early days, he saw the ribbon cutting for the Airbus facility and realized that what he did could make a direct impact on his city and state.

“The first 250 on that stage were 250 people that were getting new, high-paying jobs,” he says. “And that’s what got me really excited about doing what I do. It’s a bonus on top when you get to do that for the community that you love.”

He worked his way up and took over as vice president of economic development five years ago. In his current role, he leads the management of all breaking-out development activities, including business recruitment, existing industry support, workforce development, international trade and foreign direct investments. He recently received the 2023 Economic Development 40 Under 40 Award from Development Counsellors International and was named one of North America’s Top 50 Economic Developers by Consultant Connect.

“I’m very fortunate to do what I love where I love,” he says. “Being born and raised here, it’s even more exciting to see the fruits of your labor. You see the team come together, whether it be on the public side, on the private side, coming together to all row in the same direction to get a project done. I’m seeing the growth that’s happened in the community that’s raised me.”

It was easy to get Rodgers to answer our essential questions about Alabama (but tough to get him to choose a restaurant recommendation). Here, he talks about Mobile’s future and everything he loves about his hometown.

This is Alabama: What would you like the rest of the country to know about Alabama?

David Rodgers: I would tell somebody that’s not from here or has not visited here that we’re a very welcoming community. You know, Southern hospitality is a very real thing not only in the state of Alabama but in Mobile in general as well. And I think on top of that, what makes us so attractive is our extremely low cost of living compared to other areas with recreational and outdoor activities for a high quality of life.

TIA: What’s the most beautiful place in Alabama?

Rodgers: I have to say Mobile. There are things that we have here that you can’t get in other places. And that’s the water aspect of things, like our white sand beaches.

We’re the oldest city in the state, so we have a very clean but very historic-looking downtown that’s very walkable. And then I think the other piece of it that kind of goes unnoticed is the scenery around here. Our streets and sidewalks are lined with live oaks. And it just has that unique Southern feel to it.

TIA: What restaurant would you recommend in Mobile?

Rodgers: I am a seafood lover. That’s a big reason why I’m here on the Gulf Coast. I don’t think there is necessarily one best seafood restaurant in Alabama and/or in Mobile that I could name. I just think any of the restaurants that have fresh Gulf seafood will exceed any expectations of what you can get for seafood elsewhere. And so I would encourage anybody to make sure that they’re eating the fresh Gulf seafood that we have right here on the Gulf Coast.

TIA: But if you had to choose a favorite…

Rodgers: There’s a place on the Causeway down here called Bluegill. It’s very low key. They typically have a band. They have fresh oysters all the time. So that’s my go-to where I go with my family all the time.

TIA: What do you love most about your hometown?

Rodgers: I was fortunate to grow up in a place where you can afford to have a place near the water down here, and you can have recreational activities such as boating and fishing and things like that.

I also love our attitudes here. I love that we work hard, but we play really hard. So whether you’re an avid outdoorsman, whether you like bird watching, whether you like riding bicycles, whatever the case is, there is an activity outdoors for you here in this community. We don’t have any mountains, but we do have the beaches.

TIA: What’s on the horizon for Mobile?

Rodgers: I’m excited about the growth that we’re seeing in the state, and I’m excited about the growth that we’re seeing in Mobile. Across the state, it’s about diversifying, it’s being a great place for talent to move to. We are really on the brink of seeing a huge net migration area. So that excites me because a big part of the game of economic development is making sure that you have the right talent to be able to grow your economy.

We have everything from manufacturing to aerospace to engineering, to construction, to back-office corporate headquarters. There are many opportunities for people who are looking to grow in their careers – Mobile is a great place to do that.

