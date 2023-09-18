Alabama Scenic River Trail offers ‘52 weekends on the water’ and other cool tools on revamped website

The Alabama Scenic River Trail (ASRT) has unveiled a newly revamped website, which the member organization hopes will “revolutionize paddle planning and outdoor exploration in Alabama.”

The new website aligns “seamlessly with ASRT’s goal of getting you on the water through fun, safe and welcoming experiences for all,” the organization said in a news release.

ASRT said the revitalized website offers innovative tools and resources to assist paddlers in planning their Alabama excursions. The features include interactive maps, comprehensive trip planning guides, and tips to help paddlers of all ages and abilities “confidently embark on their journeys.”

52 weekends on the water

One of the new features on ASRT’s website is 52 Weekends on the Water, designed to “showcase the beauty and diversity of Alabama’s scenic rivers” by offering paddling plans for every weekend of the year.

“Every month, ASRT will feature new destinations with stunning visuals and detailed itineraries for waterway exploration across Alabama,” the organization’s news release said.

The website will also continue to offer a live map for those following the Great Alabama 650 race, which kicks off Sept. 30 and runs through Oct. 10. The 650-mile race is touted as the longest paddle race in a single state and one of the most challenging.

“ASRT’s enhanced website is designed to be the ultimate resource for anyone looking to explore the waters of Alabama, fostering a sense of community, safety and camaraderie among all water enthusiasts,” the organization’s news release proclaimed.

The Alabama Scenic River Trail is a network of members and outfitters dedicated to creating, improving and promoting more than 6,500 miles of river trails across the state. “Working primarily through community partnerships, ASRT promotes safe, fun and welcoming paddling experiences for people of all skill levels,” the organization said. “The Alabama Scenic River Trail, for which we are named, is the longest and most experience-diverse river trail in America, covering mountain streams and multiclass whitewater to river delta and the salty waves of the Gulf of Mexico. Today we continue to grow our network and share the state’s unparalleled water recreation opportunities.”

Alabama Power is among the many partners of ASRT and has worked with the organization to provide portage routes around its reservoirs for paddlers and volunteer support for the Great Alabama 650.

Find ASRT’s newly revamped website at alabamascenictrail.com.