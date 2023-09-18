James Spann: Dry September weather for Alabama through the weekend

James Spann forecasts dry weather, cool mornings for Alabama from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

REFRESHING MORNING: Here are some temperatures across Alabama just before sunrise this morning:

Fort Payne — 53

Gadsden — 53

Cottondale — 54

Jasper — 54

Haleyville — 55

Chelsea — 55

Pell City — 55

Hueytown — 55

Decatur — 56

Anniston — 56

Cullman — 57

Jemison — 57

Muscle Shoals — 57

Tuscaloosa — 58

Huntsville — 58

Birmingham — 60

Montgomery — 61

Dothan — 63

Mobile — 70

A dry, continental air mass covers Alabama today, and the sky will be sunny with a high between 80 and 85 degrees. The humidity will stay low and tonight will be cool again, with many places over the northern half of the state dropping back into the 50s.

REST OF THE WEEK: Dry air stays in place, meaning sunny, warm days and clear, pleasant nights. Highs will be in the 80s, lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

THE WEEKEND: A disturbance along the South Atlantic coast should stay east of Alabama, and here the weather looks dry with highs holding in the 80s and lows in the 60s. Expect lots of sun both Saturday and Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Global models suggest moisture could return by midweek with some risk of showers by Tuesday and Wednesday.

TROPICS: We have one named system on the board this morning; Hurricane Nigel is in the Atlantic with winds of 80 mph. It is expected to become a major hurricane Tuesday, but it will turn north, then northeast, remaining far from land.

A tropical wave will emerge off the coast of Africa by Wednesday, and the National Hurricane Center gives it a 70% chance of development over the next seven days. It’s too early to know whether this will affect any land areas.

Closer to home, a nontropical area of low pressure is forecast to form near the southeastern coast of the United States late this week. This system could acquire some subtropical characteristics this weekend if it remains offshore while it moves slowly northward or northwestward.

No tropical systems are expected near the Gulf of Mexico for at least the next seven days.

ON THIS DATE IN 1926: The great “Miami Hurricane” produced winds of 138 mph that drove ocean waters into the Biscayne Bay, drowning 135 people. The eye of the hurricane passed over Miami, at which time the barometric pressure reached 27.61 inches. Tides up to 12 feet high accompanied the storm, which claimed a total of 372 lives.

ON THIS DATE IN 2003: Hurricane Isabel made landfall on the Outer Banks of North Carolina, with winds of 105 mph. The storm surge from Isabel washed out a portion of Hatteras Island to form what was unofficially known as Isabel Inlet. Damage was greatest along the Outer Banks, where thousands of homes were damaged or destroyed. The worst effects of Isabel occurred in Virginia, especially in the Hampton Roads area and along the shores of rivers as far west and north as Richmond and Baltimore. Virginia reported the most deaths and damage from the hurricane.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.