People of Alabama: Daniel Bourne of Enterprise

“I just got through walking two miles. I do that every day, religiously. I have four grandchildren and I think my heart and lungs need to be healthy when they get older so I can spend time with them. I don’t want to be confined to a chair while they’re out growing up. I want to be with them, so my goal is to just stay healthy. I want them to have life skills, watching their grandfather work with tools and build things, a love for God, a love of life, love for your fellow man, to just enjoy others. I want them to feel their grandfather. I don’t want them to just hear me say words, I want them to see me in action. I want them to be able to watch me interact with my wife, their grandmother. I want them to watch me roll in the grass with them and stuff like that, which we do. Walking – regimented, structured, every day – keeps my mind sound. Your body is meant to move. I think it releases things in us to help us feel better.” – Daniel Bourne of Enterprise

One thing Bourne has always wanted to do is go on a long, solo hike.

“I think go on a one-month hike all by myself and camp and just go in the mountains and be alone because one of my worst fears is loneliness, not having anybody around me. I want to be able to experience just being by myself, making my own fires, cooking my own meals, maybe passing people at a place somewhere, but hiking, park the vehicle and get out and go. My sister has already done it twice and she’s 10 years younger than me. She’s inspired me.”

