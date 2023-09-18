Teachers in Alabama STEM externship program take their workforce experiences back to the classroom

When you were in school, did you ever ask your teacher, “When am I ever going to need to know this?”

The STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Industry Externship Program was developed to help teachers answer exactly that.

Over the course of the summer, teachers enrolled in the STEM Industry Externship Program visited local Mobile businesses for on-site experiential learning opportunities. Four high school teachers from the Mobile Bay area participated, visiting local businesses across the Port City including Alabama Power, Airbus and Bishop State Community College.

“This was my second year participating in the teacher externship program,” said Kaytee Jones, a math teacher at Robertsdale High School in Baldwin County. “Last year I was provided a one-day externship and was able to attend SSAB steel plant in Axis, Alabama. This year I was provided a three-day externship.”

The program, sponsored by Alabama STEM Council, provides educators with externship experiences in STEM-based public and private industries, deepening the connection between STEM workplaces and the classroom. The goal of the program is to help teachers utilize the information and knowledge received through the program in the classroom, strengthening a teacher’s ability to connect content with student interests and career pathways.

The Alabama STEM Council summer externship gives teachers real-world experience at businesses so they can bring what they learned about workforce opportunities back to the classroom. (contributed)

“The organization of the program was pristine, and every minute of our day was incorporated with all sorts of STEM-related activities, speakers and/or tours,” Jones said. “I have already been able to share my experience and newfound knowledge with many of my students.”

Jones said several of her students, in turn, have expressed their interest in Bishop State’s Lineworker Training Program. Others are interested in applying to Airbus’ FlightPath9 pre-employment training program, a partnership with Bishop State and Flight Works Alabama.

