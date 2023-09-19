A new season of Magic City Match opens doors for Black businesses in Birmingham

Applications are open for a new round of Magic City Match, an initiative that provides funding and resources for Black entrepreneurs in the Birmingham area to create or grow their businesses.

“Small businesses are essential to Birmingham’s vibrancy and economic growth, and Black entrepreneurs typically face greater barriers to success,” said David Fleming, president and CEO of REV Birmingham, the nonprofit economic development and revitalization organization leading Magic City Match.

“We are excited to strengthen Black-owned small businesses in Birmingham through the second year of Magic City Match, and we look forward to celebrating new business openings as a result of this program,” Fleming said in a news release announcing the new round of grants.

Magic City Match is supported by Prosper, a nonprofit, public-private sector collaboration focused on efforts to expand diversity in job creation, workforce preparation and employment access in Birmingham and Jefferson County.

“Magic City Match proved to be transformative for the businesses involved in the pilot year, and as a collaborative effort, we learned so much,” said Dee Manyama, initiative director of Prosper Birmingham.

“We’ve listened, taken those lessons to heart and strategy, and are so excited to be working with REV Birmingham to do it again, but bigger and better,” Manyama said.

The Alabama Power Foundation is among the supporters of Prosper and REV Birmingham.

This go-round, Magic City Match is offering grants for three different stages of business growth. Entrepreneurs can apply to receive grants or professional services funding totaling $450,000, along with business coaching, real estate assistance and other support.

Applicants must be seeking to open a brick-and-mortar location in Birmingham or already have one in the city.

Here are the three stages of funding opportunities now being offered to entrepreneurs by Magic City Match:

Ready Stage – Entrepreneur Track: Up to 15 entrepreneurs seeking to open brick-and-mortar locations will share a portion of $100,000 to hire professional service providers, such as accountants or marketing professionals.

Ready Stage – Property Owner Track: To help prepare more storefronts for tenants, this track will provide up to five property owners a share of $50,000 for property assessments and other services.

Open Stage: Black business owners who’ve identified a location but haven’t opened yet can apply for up to $100,000 out of a total grant budget of $250,000. Up to five business owners will be awarded grants.

Grow Stage: Up to 10 Black business owners with established locations will share $50,000 to help pay for service providers.

Applications are open now at magiccitymatch.org for the Ready and Grow stages. Open Stage applications will be available early next year.

Last year, 13 Black entrepreneurs were awarded a combined $450,000 in grants. All 2022 Magic City Match grantees “have gone on to establish physical locations and significantly strengthen their businesses through the provided support,” the news release said.

“Participating in Magic City Match was invaluable on my entrepreneurial journey,” said Tish Fletcher, owner of Thrive Wellness Lounge and a $25,000 Magic City Match winner last year.

“I was surrounded by like-minded individuals where I could acquire the essential building blocks needed to launch a successful business,” Fletcher said in the news release. “Winning not only relieved a substantial amount of stress financially but also affirmed the unwavering support I received from REV.”

To apply or learn more about Magic City Match, visit magiccitymatch.org.

To learn more about Rev Birmingham, visit revbirmingham.org. To learn more about Prosper, visit prosperbham.com.