James Spann: Dry pattern to continue across Alabama

James Spann says it will feel like fall in Alabama through the weekend from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

ANOTHER COOL MORNING: These are temperatures across Alabama just before sunrise:

Tuckers Chapel (Cherokee County) — 50

Gadsden — 51

Fort Payne — 51

Jasper — 52

Cottondale — 52

Haleyville — 53

Trussville — 53

Pell City — 53

Muscle Shoals — 53

Decatur — 54

Chelsea — 54

Hueytown — 54

Huntsville — 55

Anniston — 56

Tuscaloosa — 57

Evergreen — 57

Jemison — 59

Birmingham — 60

Dothan — 61

Mobile — 65

Today will be another sunny day with low humidity and a high in the 80s.

REST OF THE WEEK AND THE WEEKEND: A dry air mass will stay in place, and most places will stay dry through the weekend with highs mostly in the 80s and lows mostly in the 60s. Cooler spots will be in the 50s.

We might consider mentioning a slight risk of a shower Thursday due to an upper-air trough passing through, and on Sunday with a surface front approaching, but for now the risk of any one spot getting wet on those days is only 10%.

NEXT WEEK: The dry pattern continues; we see no major rain events through the week as an upper ridge builds across the Deep South. Highs hold in the 80s. FOOTBALL WEATHER: The sky will be clear for the high school games across Alabama Friday night, with temperatures falling through the 70s, possibly reaching the 60s by the fourth quarter.

Saturday Auburn will travel to College Station to take on Texas A&M (11 a.m. CT kickoff). The sky will be mostly sunny with temperatures rising from near 88 at kickoff to near 93 by the final whistle.

Alabama will host Ole Miss at Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday (2:30 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid 80s.

UAB will be in Athens to take on Georgia Saturday (6:30 p.m. CT kickoff). The weather looks dry with a mostly clear sky; temperatures will fall from near 77 at kickoff into the 60s by the fourth quarter.

TROPICS: Hurricane Nigel, in the middle of the Atlantic far from land, is packing sustained winds of 85 mph. It will move northeast with no impact to any land mass before becoming post-tropical this weekend. A surface is low is expected to form off the South Atlantic coast of the U.S. by Friday and Saturday; it could acquire some tropical characteristics before moving into eastern North Carolina. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) gives it a 30% chance of development.

A new wave will move off the African continent Wednesday; the NHC gives this one a 70% chance of becoming a tropical depression or storm on the journey across the Atlantic. It’s too early to know whether this will affect any land mass.

No tropical systems will affect the Gulf of Mexico for at least the next seven to 10 days.

ON THIS DATE IN 1947: A hurricane made landfall near the Chandeleur Islands, Louisiana. Wind gusts of 112 mph and a central pressure of 967 millibars were measured at Moisant International Airport. A storm surge of 9.8 feet reached Shell Beach, Lake Borgne. Moisant Airport field was flooded by 2 feet of water while Jefferson Parish was flooded to 3.28 feet. New Orleans suffered $100 million in damages. Fifty-one people lost their lives. As a result of this storm, hurricane protection levees were built along the south shore of Lake Pontchartrain to protect Orleans and Jefferson parishes from future storm surges.

ON THIS DATE IN 2022: The eye of Hurricane Fiona made landfall along the coast of the Dominican Republic near Boca de Yuma. It was the first hurricane to make landfall in the country in 18 years.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.