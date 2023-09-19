‘Revvin’ for Research’ motorcycle ride for Alabama breast cancer research is Sept. 24

It’s time for motorcycle riders to rev their engines in support of lifesaving research sponsored by the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama (BCRFA).

The 2023 Revvin’ 4 Research charity motorcycle ride, presented by Heart of Dixie Harley-Davidson and Process Barron, will be held Sunday, Sept. 24, at 2 p.m.

Starting and ending at Heart of Dixie Harley-Davidson in Pelham, nearly 200 motorcyclists are expected to take the 65-mile police-escorted ride through scenic Shelby, Jefferson and St. Clair counties. Riders are encouraged “pink-out” their bikes with decorations to show support. After the event, participants will enjoy music and a meal by chef Jason Dodd of Breaking Bread Catering.

Now in its 15th year, Revvin’ 4 Research has raised more than $215,000 for the BCRFA, a nonprofit that invests in cutting-edge breast cancer research within the Yellowhammer State.

“Revvin’ 4 Research is not just a motorcycle ride; it’s a ride for hope, a ride for change, and a ride for a future free of breast cancer,” said BCRFA President and CEO Beth Bradner Davis. “Supporting events like Revvin’ is vital to ensuring this future becomes a reality. All funding stays local, but the impact is worldwide.”

Guests can donate for a chance to win a custom-painted vintage Harley-Davidson gas tank by Tom Henderson Jr., owner of Henderson’s Motorcycle Paint and Body Shop in Oneonta.

The cost is $35 for a single rider or $60 for two-up, and includes the escorted ride, event T-shirt and cookout. Online registration ends Thursday, Sept. 22. Riders can register on-site at the event starting at 1 p.m. To register, visit revvin4research.com.