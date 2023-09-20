University of Alabama, Shelton State strengthen ties through new agreement to benefit students

The University of Alabama and Shelton State Community College have signed a transfer agreement to create a seamless pathway to earning a bachelor’s degree from the Capstone for Shelton State students.

Representatives from both institutions signed a memorandum of understanding outlining a pathway for Shelton State students to transfer to UA while providing them with academic advising, career coaching and counseling.

“The University of Alabama is committed to creating paths for transfer students to continue their education at the state’s flagship university, which is evident through our agreement with Shelton State Community College,” said UA President Stuart R. Bell. “Our goal is to make the transfer process seamless so students can focus on earning their bachelor’s degree from the Capstone and commanding legendary futures.”

According to the terms of the agreement, Shelton State students with a minimum 2.0 grade point average and 24 transferable credit hours are guaranteed a seamless transfer process to UA. Both institutions will provide designated admissions counselors to identify eligible students, facilitate a smooth transfer to UA and maximize students’ transferable coursework.

“This partnership will help to reduce barriers and hurdles for our students who desire to complete bachelor’s degrees at the University of Alabama,” said Chris Cox, president of Shelton State, which is located in Tuscaloosa just a few miles from the UA campus.

“Providing our students with direct access to UA advisers and counselors means additional support as they prepare for the next phase of their academic careers,” Cox said.

The University of Alabama says institutional scholarships are available to any eligible student transferring from Shelton State, which is one of six Historically Black Community Colleges in Alabama and one of only 12 in the nation. Transfer students can also access wrap-around services during their first semester at UA, including tutoring and career coaching.

A version of this story originally appeared on the University of Alabama’s website.