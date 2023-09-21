Can’t Miss Alabama: Weekend events feature Huntsville Women in Music Week, fall festivities

Huntsville Women in Music Week

The Women in Music Week (WIMW) festivities are underway at the Orion Amphitheater in Huntsville. Celebrate the WIMW finale featuring The Secret Sisters with the Ladies of Opera Huntsville and the Women in Music Girl Jam Band on Sunday, Sept. 24, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. WIMW is not just for locals; all are welcome to support the talent and performance spaces within Huntsville’s thriving music scene. Admission is free. For the complete lineup, visit the website.

Huntsville’s Women in Music Week shines a light on women in the music industry through Sept. 24. (Valerie Ryan)

Latin American Heritage Festival

Join the Birmingham Museum of Art for its annual Latin American Heritage Festival Saturday, Sept. 23. The event will honor National Hispanic Heritage Month with Latin cultures among a day of dynamic festivities. Explore art through Spanish-language gallery tours, savor the diverse flavors of Latin cuisine and engage in an array of interactive, family-friendly art activities. This year, the celebration will have even more engaging experiences designed to highlight the enduring impact and diverse traditions of the Latin American heritage. Registration is free.

Hispanic Festival in Piedmont

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in Piedmont Saturday, Sept. 23, from noon to 5 p.m. with games, face painting, folk dance, a petting zoo and the sale of authentic foods from different Latin countries. Admission is free. The festival is at 4800 Alabama Highway 21 North, Piedmont. Follow along on Facebook.

Land Aid concert

Freshwater Land Trust will host the annual Land Aid concert Sunday, Sept. 24, at Avondale Brewing Company in Birmingham. There will be live performances by Yonder Mountain String Band, Railroad Earth and Keller & The Keels. Freshwater Land Trust conserves, connects and cares for land and water in central Alabama, creating dynamic green spaces for future generations. Through Land Aid, money is raised for land conservation and trail development with supporters from around the state. Alabama Power is supporting the event. Click here to purchase tickets.

Alabama State Fair

Through Sunday, Sept. 24, enjoy carnival rides at the Alabama State Fair. Attractions include the Rhinestone Roper, Doc Magic Show, comedy hypnotist, puppy pals, kiddie rides, petting zoo and carnival foods. Follow this link for ticket information. The state fair is at the Birmingham Race Course Casino.

Auburn Oktoberfest

The popular craft beer festival will return Sept. 22-23 with breweries, a homebrew alley, events and entertainment. Auburn’s Oktoberfest will host some of the best breweries in the country. Check here to see if your favorite brewery is listed. The festival takes place at 241 South College St.

Furnace Fest

One of the biggest music festivals in the state will be at Sloss Furnaces Sept. 22-24, with MxPx, Turnstile, Bane and Pennywise as the lead weekend openers. Follow the link for ticket information and the complete lineup. Click here for frequently asked questions.

Homestead Hollow Arts & Crafts Fall Festival

Springville is known for good food and entertainment at its annual fall arts and crafts festival. Festivalgoers will see demonstrations of blacksmithing, wood carving, wood stove cooking, quilting, whiskey making and food. Tour cabins as they were built by the early settlers. The festival takes place Sept. 22-24. Visit the website for ticket information. Homestead Hollow is at 1161 Murphrees Valley Road.

Human Rights New Works Festival

Three musical works will shine in Red Mountain Theatre’s (RMT) sixth annual Human Rights New Works Festival Sept. 22-24. Two musicals, “She Reached for Heaven” and “Sam’s Room,” are evolving through the creative process. Meanwhile, “Four Little Girls: Birmingham, 1963” continues the partnership between RMT and Sixteenth Street Baptist Church to commemorate the civil rights movement in Birmingham. All three works seek to spark life-changing conversations about the issues we face today through the power of theatre. Tickets can be purchased online at redmountaintheatre.org. All tickets are $15 for general admission. For more information on the shows, click here.