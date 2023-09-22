James Spann: Pleasant weekend shaping up for Alabama with warm days and cool nights
RADAR CHECK: We note a few small, isolated showers over far south Alabama this afternoon … the rest of the state is enjoying a partly to mostly sunny sky temperatures in the 80s. Tonight will be fair with a low in the 60s.
Most of Alabama will stay dry through Sunday with mostly sunny days and fair nights. Highs in the 80s, lows mostly in the 60s. We will mention a small risk of a shower Sunday afternoon over the western half of the state, but the chance of any one spot seeing rain is less than 20 percent.
NEXT WEEK: We will bring a chance of showers statewide Tuesday through Thursday. Nothing too heavy, and nothing really widespread. But some rain is possible at times as moisture levels rise across the Deep South. Drier air returns by Friday … highs hold mostly in the 80s, but north Alabama communities could see highs in the mid to upper 70s over the latter half of the week.
FOOTBALL WEATHER: The sky will be clear for the high school games across Alabama tonight, with temperatures falling through the 70s, possibly reaching the 60s by the fourth quarter.
Tomorrow Auburn will travel to College Station to take on Texas A&M (11 a.m. kickoff) … the sky will be mostly sunny with temperatures rising from near 88 at kickoff to near 94 by the final whistle.
Alabama will host Ole Miss at Bryant-Denny Stadium tomorrow (2:30 p.m. kickoff) … the sky will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid 80s.
And, UAB will be in Athens to take on Georgia tomorrow evening (6:30 p.m. kickoff). The weather looks dry with a mostly clear sky … temperatures will fall from near 77 at kickoff, into the 60s by the fourth quarter.
TROPICS: PTC 16 is now Tropical Storm Ophelia, with winds of 60 mph. The center is about 150 miles southeast of Cape Fear, NC. Landfall comes tomorrow morning along the North Carolina coast.
A tropical storm warning is in effect for…
* Cape Fear, North Carolina to Fenwick Island, Delaware
* Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds
* Tidal Potomac south of Cobb Island
There is a danger of life-threatening storm surge inundation over portions of eastern North Carolina and southeastern Virginia, including Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds, the Neuse and Pamlico Rivers, the lower James River, and the lower Chesapeake Bay, where Storm Surge Warnings are in place. Residents in these areas should follow advice given by local officials.
Heavy rainfall from this system could produce flash, urban and small stream flooding impacts across portions of the Mid-Atlantic states from North Carolina to New Jersey through Sunday.
Elsewhere, shower and thunderstorm activity associated with an area of low pressure (Invest 90) located several hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands has decreased slightly over the last few hours, however, further development is still expected. A tropical depression is likely to form during the next couple of days while the system moves generally westward at 10 to 15 mph. The system is then expected to turn west-northwestward early next week as it moves over the central tropical Atlantic.
This system will likely turn north well before reaching the Lesser Antilles and the U.S.
No tropical systems will threaten the Gulf of Mexico for at least the next 7 days.
ON THIS DATE IN 2006: The tristate area of Missouri, Illinois and Kentucky was struck by the worst tornado outbreak in the recorded history during the month of September. One supercell produced a long-track F4 tornado across southeastern Missouri into southwestern Illinois. This tornado traveled 27.5 miles.
For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.com.