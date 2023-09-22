Online scam targeting Alabama Power customers

Knowledge is power, helping to keep you and your family safe.

Scammers are targeting Alabama Power customers as part of a complex, ongoing scam across the region affecting customers of multiple utilities.

Scammers are creating fraudulent utility websites, posing as official company sites, with fake customer service numbers. After landing on these fraudulent sites, customers who wish to pay their bill over the phone are calling the associated 800 numbers and disclosing their personal information, falling victim to the scam.

As always, Alabama Power works with each customer to determine the best service option for their account. The schemes that criminals are using are not part of the company’s business practices.

If you wish to pay an Alabama Power bill, use only the company’s residential customer service number: 1-800-245-2244 or access your account online at the company’s official website, alabamapower.com.

An informed customer can combat scammers. Remember these tips to protect yourself from scams:

Alabama Power will never call or text asking you for an immediate payment or personal information, such as bank information or a credit card number.

If you receive unfamiliar text messages that appear to be from Alabama Power, such as one stating there is a “glitch in our system,” do not respond to the text. Instead, call 1-800-245-2244 to verify your account status.

Alabama Power has only one residential customer service number (1-800-245-2244) through which you can pay your bill over the phone, if you wish. Do not use any other 800 number to pay your bill.

Alabama Power has one company website, alabamapower.com. If you visit the site from Google, verify that the web address is alabamapower.com.

Alabama Power will never come to your door to demand an immediate payment.

If you ever have any question about the status of your Alabama Power account, do not hesitate to call the company at 1-800-245-2244. The automated voice system is available 24/7 to check account balances and status. You also can reach a Customer Service representative on weekdays from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at 1-800-245-2244.

For more information, visit www.alabamapower.com/scam.