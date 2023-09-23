Recipe: Loaded Philly Cheesesteak Potato Wedges
Let me give you a little background information about the love for Philly Cheesesteak sandwiches in our home. My husband is obsessed with them. Before we got married, I remember him asking me if I could make Philly Cheesesteak sandwiches. I made them one weekend and, ironically, he proposed shortly after.
Since I usually make sandwiches for our football parties, I thought it would be fun to combine my Philly Cheesesteak creation with something other than a hoagie roll. Potato wedges are always a crowd favorite, so I thought this would be the perfect combo.
For this recipe, I used thin breakfast steaks and fresh, colorful bell peppers. In the past, I’ve used the frozen prepared beef steaks, but they were extremely greasy and lacked authentic flavor. This is why I like to use fresh ingredients to create my own flavors.
These Loaded Philly Cheesesteak Potato Wedges were a big hit at my football homegating party. Go ahead and try this recipe at your next party and let me know what you think.
Loaded Philly Cheesesteak Potato Wedges
Ingredients
- 2 lbs. sirloin steak, thinly sliced
- 3 large russet potatoes, cut into wedges
- 3 tablespoons oil
- 1 tablespoon garlic powder
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 3 tablespoons Italian seasoning
- 16 slices provolone
- 1 large onion, sliced
- 8 ounces mushrooms, sliced
- 1 green bell pepper, sliced
- 1 red bell pepper, sliced
- 1 orange bell pepper, sliced
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
- Spread potato wedges on a baking sheet and drizzle with 1 tablespoon of oil.
- Sprinkle with garlic powder, salt and pepper.
- Bake for approximately 45 minutes or until potatoes are roasted on the outside and soft in the center.
- While potatoes are baking, heat a large skillet to medium to high heat.
- Add 2 tablespoons of oil, onion and bell peppers.
- Sauté until onions are fragrant.
- Add steak and Italian seasoning.
- Cook until veggies are tender and steak is cooked to desired doneness.
- Season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Add slices of provolone to meat mixture and remove from heat. Set aside.
- When potatoes are done, place on a serving platter and top with Philly Cheesesteak mixture. Enjoy.
Andrea Mathis is a registered dietitian and owner of Beautiful Eats & Things. For more great recipes, visit beautifuleatsandthings.com.