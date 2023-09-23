Scott Martin: Alabama gets summer-like weather on the first day of fall

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

THE FIRST WEEKEND OF FALL: We started off with very nice conditions this morning, but as we get into the afternoon, this first day of fall will actually feel a little more like summer. We’ll have plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 80s to the lower 90s.

Sunday will be almost the same, with plenty of sunshine and very warm to hot temperatures. No rain is expected, and highs will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s.

THE WORK WEEK AHEAD: On Monday, low pressure will be just to our west over Mississippi along a front that will stall out over central Alabama. We’ll have a chance of some scattered shower activity through the afternoon and evening, with a small chance continuing overnight. Highs will range from the lower 80s to the lower 90s.

We’ll keep those shower chances in the forecast for Tuesday. The front will be pushed southward toward the end of the day. Highs will be in the 80s.

High pressure over the eastern seaboard will send an easterly flow across the state Wednesday that will keep temperatures cooler and keep the chance of a few showers in the forecast. Highs will be in the upper 70s to the mid 80s through the end of the work week.

Thursday will be much a repeat of Wednesday’s weather as the wedge effect continues. A few showers will be possible, but moisture levels will begin to decrease late in the day.

While the wedge effect continues across the state on Friday, moisture levels will have dropped, and we’ll stay dry with mainly sunny skies.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Ophelia is making her way onshore this morning over North Carolina with maximum sustained winds just below hurricane strength at 70 mph. She will continue a north-northwesterly motion today and will eventually curve back to the northeast while quickly weakening. Storm surge will continue for the coasts of North Carolina and Virginia, with some lower surge occurring possibly as far north as Delaware and New Jersey. We may see some flooding due to heavy rainfall this weekend across the Central Atlantic region, along with life-threatening rip currents. Eventually, a front will absorb what is left of Ophelia and usher her back out to sea.

We also have a quickly organizing system out over the eastern Atlantic that should become a tropical depression today and most likely a tropical storm by Sunday. It will continue westward through the weekend and eventually start a turn more to the northwest before midweek. The good news is that the models are showing this one curving away from any land and staying out over the open waters.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Scott Martin and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.