After traveling across the country, Maayan Gordon chose to move to Alabama

For the first four years of their relationship, Maayan Gordon and her husband experienced homelessness off and on. They lived out of their RV, struggling to get enough money together to feed their two dogs, often forgoing meals themselves. Despite facing shelter and food insecurity, they built two businesses with the dream of one day finding a place to settle down.

The success of these businesses was hard fought, and thanks in large part to Gordon’s social media acumen. By creating content and marketing their products on Instagram — and later TikTok and LinkedIn — he gained more than 2 million followers.

As she grew her platform, she had little idea that it would eventually earn her a cross-country road trip. But in 2021, after spending a decade building their lives and careers, she and her husband felt like it was the perfect time to go on an adventure. Hootsuite sponsored their journey through the United States, which turned out to be an epic hunt for their permanent home.

“It was the first time in our lives where we really had the financial means and wherewithal to choose a place that was ideal for us to live,” she said. “I think looking up things about a place online is very different than visiting that place and feeling what it’s like to be there.”

A native of Seattle, Gordon grew up around trees and water. Having access to nature was at the top of the list of places to put down roots. There were other priorities, too: a strong economy, a reasonable cost of living and a good place to start a family. As they made their way through 60 or more cities, they started to think there wouldn’t be a place with everything they wanted. Until they got to Birmingham.

“When we got to Birmingham, we were blown away,” she said. “It checked every single one of our boxes. We fell in love with the city right away.”

So, much to the surprise of her family, friends and followers, they made the decision to make Alabama their new home. They bought a house in May and continue to be surprised by everything Birmingham has to offer.

We wanted to know all the reasons Gordon picked our state over the rest and her early impressions of life here, so we asked her the essential Alabama questions.

This is Alabama: You posted a list of reasons why you decided to move to Birmingham. Has everything lived up to your expectations?

Maayan Gordon: Everything has exceeded my expectations. I have had zero bad experiences so far. The number one thing that has exceeded my expectation would have to be the warmth and welcoming-ness and genuine care that people have had toward me.

I have had probably more than 10 people that I met in person tell me, completely unprompted, “Thank you so much for moving here.” I’m like, wow, that is the nicest thing someone’s ever said to me. And they mean it.

Then, you know, we bought a house here at the end of May, and it’s freaking awesome. It’s a 1,800-square-foot house that’s 15 to 20 minutes from downtown. But still, it feels like we live in the country. It’s so cool to be so close to the heart of downtown Birmingham, but then if you step outside our house, it’s crazy; all you hear are the tweets of birds. We have 2.5 acres, and the cost of living is just ridiculously low.

TIA: What is one thing people across the country should know about Alabama?

Gordon: I think there’s more opportunity here than almost anywhere else. And I mean opportunity for anything. Like, not even in a specific industry or even business related – I just think that to put it biblically, Birmingham has the most fertile soil for any human to plant their seed in.

TIA: Name one place in Alabama that you’ve wanted to visit but you haven’t gotten to yet and why.

Gordon: Can I give you two? So, one is Huntsville. I’m a huge space geek. I can’t wait to go to Huntsville and see all the space stuff. I’ve just heard lots of great things about Huntsville, and I also want to see how it’s different than Birmingham. I’m really curious about it.

Then, Guntersville is the other one. It keeps randomly popping up in conversations with people. They’ll be like, “I was in Guntersville” or “I’m from Guntersville,” and I’ve heard it’s basically just beautiful.

TIA: How would you describe the people of Alabama?

Gordon: Down to earth, grounded, transparent. As an outsider, I see all of these amazing things in Alabama, and I’m super hyped about them. When I talk about them here, the reaction of people who’ve grown up here or lived here for the most part is, “Oh wow. I’m surprised you think so highly of Alabama.” Or they’ll be like, “Yes, we have those great things, but don’t forget we have these other things that we need to work on.”

And that’s not necessarily a negative mindset. It’s more that people here are so committed, I think, to making it actually good. They’re unwilling to gloss over the things that need change, even if things are going great. People are committed to the things they really care about and it’s a virtue that I value.

I would also say that people are realistic, which I think impacts the general sense of mental health – and I would say it’s pretty good compared to other states. I think most places where people are hurting a lot, they’re pretending that they’re not. And that’s actually how you can tell they’re not doing well. But here, when people are upset about things they tell you, and I think that’s really healthy.

TIA: If you had to make a soundtrack about your life so far in Alabama, name three songs you would choose.

Gordon:

“Heat Waves” by Glass Animals.

“These Days” by Macklemore.

“Home” by Machine Gun Kelly.

