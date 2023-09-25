Alabama Power volunteers support annual coastal cleanup; Renew Our Rivers, Mobile River event coming up

Alabama Power volunteers in the Mobile area recently joined with volunteers from Airbus to do their part to keep Alabama’s coastal waters clean as part of the annual Alabama Coastal Cleanup.

Volunteers with the Mobile and Plant Barry chapters of the Alabama Power Service Organization (APSO) participated in the cleanup and also helped sponsor the event. They were paired with Airbus volunteers and together they helped clean sections of Meaher State Park in Spanish Fort and along the Mobile Causeway.

Touted as the state’s largest annual volunteer event, more than 108,000 volunteers have participated since Alabama joined the International Coastal Cleanup initiative in 1987.

Multiple organizations, businesses and individual volunteers took part in the cleanup on Sept. 16 at more than two dozen sites along the Gulf Coast and Mobile Bay. The sites included neighborhoods, parks, riverbanks and shoreline areas in Baldwin and Mobile counties.

APSO is a repeat volunteer partner in the Coastal Cleanup.

Alabama Power and Airbus volunteers teamed up during the annual Alabama Coastal Cleanup. (Beth Thomas / Alabama News Center) Volunteers worked to clean up areas in Meaher State Park and along the Mobile Causeway. (Beth Thomas / Alabama News Center) Volunteers worked to clean up areas in Meaher State Park and along the Mobile Causeway. (Beth Thomas / Alabama News Center)

“I love to serve others in our community, and APSO provides an outlet for me to do just that,” said Sara Taylor, the APSO member who led the group’s cleanup effort.

“Keeping our hometown environment clean is one of the best ways I know to give back,” Taylor added. “There are so many needs right here in our community, and we all need each other. Being a member of APSO has afforded me the opportunity to join with others to do something good.”

Alabama Power and other Mobile-area partners will be conducting a cleanup along the Mobile River Oct. 4-5 as part of the Renew Our Rivers campaign. Since it began in 2000 with a community cleanup along the Coosa River, Renew Our Rivers has grown to become one of the largest volunteer river cleanup initiatives in the Southeast. Learn more about Renew Our Rivers and see the latest schedule of cleanups here.

The Alabama Coastal Cleanup is coordinated through the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and Alabama People Against A Littered State (PALS). Recycling efforts connected to the cleanup are conducted in coordination with the Osprey Initiative, a local environmental contractor.

Learn more about community volunteerism by Alabama Power employees and retirees at powerofgood.com. for more information about the company’s environmental stewardship efforts, click here.