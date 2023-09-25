People of Alabama: Ophelia Nichols of Wilmer

“When it comes to Dolly (Parton), I became a fan of her because of her giving. She’s a very giving person with her blessings, and I feel like the good Lord continues to bless her because of that. Maybe two years ago, we were saving for a cruise. I didn’t really start getting financially stable with social media until close to two years ago. I only had maybe 3 or 4 million (followers). I was saving for a cruise. Me and Papa Tot had never been on a cruise before. But then I come across somebody that needed that more than me. I don’t know what it was, but I sent it to her. I said, I can go on a cruise at a later time. I just really feel like you need this more than me. I didn’t tell anybody, I just did it. And we communicated on Facetime, and I still talk to her today. But anyway, we get to go on our first cruise soon. So I feel like, whenever you give like that, don’t stress, don’t worry. If you’re giving up and sacrificing something that you’ve always wanted, don’t fret. It’ll come back around to you whenever it’s the right time for it. And I feel like Dolly does that.” – Ophelia Nichols of Wilmer