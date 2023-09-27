Birmingham, Mobile to host festivals in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month 

Hispanic Heritage Month is well underway, with two major events coming up in two Alabama cities as part of the celebration.

Birmingham will host Fiesta on Sept. 30, while the third annual Latin Fest will take place in Mobile, Oct. 13-14.

Both family-friendly festivals offer a wide range of food, music and other fun activities to celebrate Hispanic arts and culture, as well as to educate the public about diverse cultures in Alabama’s communities. Hispanic Heritage Month began Sept. 15 and continues through Oct. 15.

Fiesta

Fiesta is Alabama’s largest Hispanic celebration, and takes place Sept. 30 from noon until 8 p.m. at Linn Park, featuring villages focusing on different cultures, food, music, health and wellness, and more.

Since 2003, Fiesta organizers have made it their mission to educate the public about the many different Hispanic countries and cultures through art, music, dance and food.

Birmingham's Fiesta, Alabama's largest Hispanic celebration, will be from noon until 8 p.m. at Linn Park with various villages for culture, food, music, health and wellness, and more. (contributed)

“I guess you could say I grew up with Fiesta over the last 21 years,” said Dulce Rivera, president of Fiesta.

“I remember going to the festival and enjoying the children’s area,” Rivera said. “Later in life, I would volunteer with Samford’s Latino Student Organization, work the event alongside my family’s businesses, and later become a part of the board.

“While learning about the rest of the Latin cultures, it has helped strengthen the love for my own Mexican heritage,” Rivera said. “It is a place where we come together to celebrate our roots.”

The main music stage attracts the largest crowd, but Fiesta also features a wide range of events, from storytelling to wrestling displays. The festival includes a variety of performing and visual arts, as well as children’s activities, soccer, cultural education, authentic Latin cuisine, and community- and health-related resources.

“The festival provides a family-friendly environment for all ages to celebrate Hispanic culture,” said Foster Ware, Alabama Power manager of Customer Experience and a Fiesta board member. “The main music stage is always a hit, but I also enjoy the cultural village and watching the crowd’s reaction to the wrestling exhibition, ‘Lucha Libre.’”

Alabama Power supports Fiesta as a sponsor and by providing volunteers through the Alabama Power Service Organization (APSO).

“Seeing those red shirts show up year after year warms my heart,” Ware said, referring to the T-shirts typically worn by APSO volunteers. “It shows our commitment to multicultural events and giving back to the communities we serve.”

The festival includes villages showcasing local nonprofits, and businesses that serve the Hispanic community.

“Watching the Birmingham community come together for Fiesta gives me hope for a better and brighter future filled with support, love and acceptance,” Rivera said.

Click here for tickets to Fiesta Birmingham.

Mobile Latin Fest

For the first time, this year’s Mobile Latin Fest will be a two-day event, taking place at two locations – from 5-10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13, at Cathedral Square; and from 4-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at Mardi Gras Park.

Check out the Mobile Latin Fest Oct. 13 at the Cathedral Square and Oct. 14 at Mardi Gras Park. (contributed) This year's Mobile Latin Fest is set for at Mardi Gras Park. (contributed) For the first time, this year's Mobile Latin Fest will be a two-day at two locations – from 5-10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13, at Cathedral Square; and from 4-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at Mardi Gras Park. (contributed)

Presented by the Hispanic American Business Association of the Gulf Coast, Mobile Latin Fest brings the flavors, music and culture of Latin America to downtown Mobile. The Mobile region has a growing Latino community.

The festival also includes arts and crafts vendors, a parade, live music, folkloric dances, and other activities, with the goal of infusing Latin culture into the community.

“We started Mobile Latin Fest in hopes to bring more inclusion and diversity to our community,” said Sylvia Skultety, Mobile Latin Fest director. “We want to promote integration among everyone in Mobile, not just the Latin community.”

Although the festival is open to families on both days, Saturday is the designated family day with tons of food and activities for children, according to Skultety.

Patrick Murphy, vice president of Alabama Power’s Mobile Division, said the company supports Latin Fest as part of its commitment to the community and its growing diversity.

“As we continue our focus on diversity and inclusion, Alabama Power is proud to partner with the Hispanic American Business Association to sponsor Latin Fest in Mobile,” he said. “Events like this one provide an opportunity for everyone in our community to experience Latin cultures and learn more about their unique customs and traditions.”

Click here for tickets to Mobile Latin Fest.