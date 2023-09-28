Can’t Miss Alabama: Honor the contributions and culture of Latinos at Fiesta Birmingham

Fiesta Birmingham

Alabama’s largest Hispanic heritage festival, Fiesta, takes place at Birmingham’s Linn Park on Saturday, Sept. 30. Enjoy a range of activities all over the park, from live music and storytelling to Mexican-style wrestling exhibitions. Dance presentations, visual arts, cultural education, authentic Latin food, and community and health-related resources are all part of the event.

Fiesta’s Villages:

Cultural Village: Represents art and culture from more than 20 Caribbean, Latin American and European countries.

Food Village: Taste the diversity of many Latino cultures.

Health & Wellness Village: Explore health organizations serving Alabama.

Community Village: Browse nonprofit organizations serving the community.

Sponsor Village: Highlights for-profit business supporting Fiesta and the community.

Stage: Spotlights local and international Latin artists.

Advance tickets are $15. Children ages 12 and younger are admitted free. Donations to the Fiesta scholarship fund are encouraged.

Red Mountain Entertainment

Upcoming concerts:

Sept. 28: Thomas Rhett with Cole Swindell and Nate Smith, Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex.

Sept. 29: Southall, Soul Kitchen Music Hall in Mobile.

Sept. 29: Deon Cole, Alabama Theatre in Birmingham.

Oct. 1: Band of Horses, Avondale Brewing Company in Birmingham.

Oct. 2: Papa Roach with Spiritbox, Avondale Brewing Company in Birmingham.

Oct. 3: Mary Chapin Carpenter and Shawn Colvin, Lyric Theatre in Birmingham.

Oct. 4: Janelle Monae, Avondale Brewing Company in Birmingham.

Oct. 4: Half Alive, Iron City in Birmingham.

Oct. 4: Tash Sultana, Mars Music Hall in Huntsville.

For more shows, visit redmountainentertainment.com.

Summit Fitness Fest

The Summit shopping center in Birmingham invites fitness enthusiasts and wellness seekers on Saturday, Sept. 30, to a health‐conscious gathering. The event includes energizing workouts, health and wellness vendors, as well as networking and learning opportunities. Space is limited for the workouts, so secure your spot in advance by signing up at thesummitbirmingham.com. Admission is free.

Renew Our Rivers

Renew Our Rivers (ROR) is a national award-winning campaign originated by Alabama Power in 2000 that has grown into community cleanups on rivers, lakes and creeks across four Southeastern states. Since its start, thousands of volunteers have removed more than 16 million pounds of trash and debris from waterways. Here are some of the upcoming cleanups: Neely Henry Lake (Coosa River), through Saturday, Sept. 30. For more information, contact Lisa Dover at 256-549-0900.

Village Creek (Jefferson County), Saturday, Sept. 30. For more information, contact Marilyn Roberts at marilynvilcreek@bellsouth.net.

Dog River (Mobile County), Tuesday, Oct. 3. For more information, contact Angel Daw at tadaw@southernco.com.

Mobile River (Plant Barry), Oct. 4-5. For more information, contact Jeff Reeves at 251-829-2746. Cleanup supplies will be provided. For the complete ROR schedule, visit apcshorelines.com.

Great Alabama 650

The Alabama Scenic River Trail will host its fifth edition of the Great Alabama 650 beginning Saturday, Sept. 30. The course will repeat last year’s grueling 650 miles, covering whitewater, flat water, flowing rivers, tidewater currents and bay water. The course extends from northeast Alabama (Weiss Lake) to the Gulf of Mexico. Racers have up to 10 days to finish for a first-place win in one of three divisions – male solo, female solo and a two-person team. Folks in Alabama communities along the course are invited to watch racers pass; or, follow the event virtually at AL650.com. Get live race information through Facebook and Instagram.

NATR Fest

North Alabama Trails and Recreation (NATR) is bringing an outdoor family festival to Point Mallard Park Saturday, Sept. 30, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attendees will see numerous outdoor recreational groups and vendors. Adult tickets are $5 and children ages 12 and younger are free.

Enjoy an exciting day in the sun featuring:

Outdoor recreation exhibitors.

Activities such as kayaking, mountain biking, rock climbing and archery.

Outdoor gear swap.

Adventure vehicle showcase. Vote for the 2023 NATR Adventure Vehicle of the Year.

Classes: Backpacking 101, wildlife shows and kids’ activities.

Flint Creek/Point Mallard cleanup. Collect trash to win prizes.

Food trucks and music.

Learn more about the festivities on Facebook.

Beethoven’s Seventh Symphony and Copland’s Clarinet Concerto

Beethoven’s Seventh Symphony, often referred to as the “apotheosis of dance,” is a thrilling ride filled with exciting rhythmic motifs and Irish folk-inspired melodies. Its rustic charm and rhythmic vitality make it a favorite for orchestras and audiences. Kathleen Costello, principal clarinet of the Alabama Symphony Orchestra, will be the featured soloist in Aaron Copland’s Clarinet Concerto. Commissioned by famed jazz clarinetist Benny Goodman, the work opens with a poignant and beautiful melody that quickly transitions into virtuosic jazz-inspired music. Purchase tickets for the Sept. 29-30 shows at alabamasymphony.org. The venue is UAB’s Alys Stephens Center.

Join the Alabama Symphony Orchestra for its Beethoven's Seventh Symphony and Copland's Clarinet Concerto Sept. 29-30. (contributed)

Cullman Oktoberfest