Crimson Tide Athletics announces Alabama Always licensing program

Alabama Always, a first-of-its-kind group licensing initiative for former student-athletes, coaches and other individuals, was introduced by Alabama Athletics on Wednesday.

“The creation of the Alabama Always program is another example of the commitment and care we have for our student-athletes,” said Alabama Director of Athletics Greg Byrne.

“We are excited to offer the opportunity for all of our former players across all sports to cobrand their NIL with the Alabama brand for the rest of their lives, while also creating a way for our fans to support them long after they leave campus. So many exceptional student-athletes have become legends over the 130-plus-year history of our athletics program, and they will forever be members of the Crimson Tide family,” Byrne said.

Former Crimson Tide legends who opt in to the program will have the ability to profit from the use of their name, image and likeness (NIL) on merchandise in conjunction with the Alabama brand, one of the largest in intercollegiate athletics, for their entire lifetime. This campaign will be available to previous members of all 21 varsity athletic programs. Because Alabama Always is being managed exclusively by the university, 100% of each individual’s generated royalty amount will go directly back to that former student-athlete.

“As I’ve said before, our players aren’t just my guys for three years, four years or five years,” said Alabama head football coach Nick Saban. “They’re my guys forever. Alabama Always is a tangible way to show our former student-athletes how much we care about them and want them to feel part of the legacy they helped create at the University of Alabama.”

Bill Battle, former Alabama director of athletics and student-athlete, was the first member to join Alabama Always. Battle, who founded the Collegiate Licensing Company (CLC) in 1981, is no stranger to being a pioneer in the world of trademark licensing. Since signing the University of Alabama as CLC’s first university client, he has been instrumental in growing the collegiate licensing industry to the multibillion-dollar enterprise it is today.

“I’m extremely honored to be chosen as the first official member of Alabama Always,” Battle said. “As someone who was a student-athlete, coach, business executive and athletic director, I’ve had a front-row seat to the transformation of collegiate athletics. The Alabama Always initiative is revolutionary and timely in the new world of NIL, while also honoring those who have achieved so much throughout our history.”

Other former Tide greats and honorary captains for 2023 such as Dont’a Hightower, Marcell Dareus, Reggie Ragland, Johnny Musso, Sylvester Croom, Dwight Stephenson and Courtney Upshaw have already opted in to Alabama Always, as well as men’s basketball’s Herb Jones, softball’s Haylie McCleney and gymnastics’ Ashley Johnston. Additionally, members from the 1973 football national championship team who join the program will have jerseys, T-shirts and other merchandise available when the 50th anniversary is celebrated during the weekend of the LSU game. Fans can also expect to find product collections around select award winners, sports/position groups and other future reunions and initiatives over time.

“Being one of the first members of Alabama Always is truly a great privilege,” Hightower said. During my weekend as an honorary captain, I was already able to appreciate the benefits of joining when I saw my jersey being sold in The Authentic at Bryant-Denny Stadium. I’m excited for my old teammates and every former Alabama player who will be able to experience the same thing.”

“I am so excited to join the Alabama Always program and be a part of creating this unprecedented opportunity for former UA student-athletes,” said Johnston. “The legacy of being a student-athlete at Alabama is one that endures far past graduation, and this unique initiative will allow UA alumni as well as current and future student-athletes to utilize the Alabama brand for the rest of their lives.”

A version of this story originally appeared on Alabama Athletics’ rolltide.com website.