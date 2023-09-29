James Spann: Dry in Alabama through the weekend, with warm afternoons

James Spann forecasts a dry weekend for Alabama from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

STILL DRY: Today will be the 13th consecutive day with no rain for Birmingham, and the dry spell continues through early next week with mostly sunny, warm days and fair, pleasant nights. Highs will be between 86 and 91 degrees through Monday.

We continue to see good evidence of the potential for showers in six to seven days, by Thursday night or Friday of next week with a cold front passing through the Deep South. Moisture will be limited, and rain amounts will most likely be light, but hopefully it will settle the dust. Noticeably cooler air will arrive for the following weekend (Oct. 7-8).

FOOTBALL WEATHER: The sky will be mostly fair for the high school football games across Alabama tonight with temperatures falling through the 70s.

Saturday, UAB travels to New Orleans to take on Tulane (11 a.m. kickoff). The sky will be partly to mostly sunny with an outside risk of a brief shower or storm during the game. Temperatures will rise from near 84 at kickoff to 88 degrees by the final whistle.

Auburn hosts Georgia at Jordan-Hare Stadium (2:30 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be mostly sunny. Temperatures will hover in the mid to upper 80s through most of the game.

Alabama will be in Starkville to take on Mississippi State (8 p.m. kickoff). Expect a clear sky with temperatures falling through the 70s.

RACE WEEKEND: Expect mostly sunny, warm days and fair nights at Talladega through the weekend, with highs in the 80s.

TROPICS: We have our twins, Tropical Storms Philippe and Rina, in the Atlantic east of the northern Leeward Islands. Both have winds of 45 mph. They will likely gain latitude over the next five days and seem to be no threat to land.

Philippe, further west, will become the stronger storm due to binary interaction. As Philippe becomes better organized, Rina will be sheared and weaken.

No tropical systems will threaten the Gulf of Mexico for at least the next seven days.

ON THIS DATE IN 1927: An outbreak of tornadoes from Oklahoma to Indiana caused 81 deaths and $25 million damage. A tornado, possibly two tornadoes, cut an eight-mile-long path across St Louis, Missouri, to Granite City, Illinois, killing 79 people.

ON THIS DATE IN 1967: Unusually cool air dropped into the Deep South for late September. Birmingham dropped to 40 degrees, which still stands as the record low for the date.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.