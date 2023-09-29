The Next Round Alabama News Center College Football Look Ahead: Can Auburn ambush Georgia and can Alabama build on its success in key SEC matchups?
It’s the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry as Auburn hosts Georgia and attempts to shock the college football world. Meanwhile, Alabama aims for a sweep of the Mississippi SEC teams as it looks to build on its victory over Ole Miss with a visit to Starkville. The Next Round guys break down those games and more in the Alabama News Center College Football Look Ahead.
