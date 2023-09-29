This lasagna is one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama

It might feel like you’re stepping back in time when you walk into Difilippo’s Pizza and Pasta in Ozark and that’s exactly how they want you to feel.

Nostalgia is inherent in this Wiregrass mainstay. The same can be said for its classic approach to the food.

Take the Old World Italian Lasagna. It’s a recipe that comes from an authentic Italian grandmother, so you know it’s going to be good.

So good, in fact, that it’s earned a spot on the Alabama Tourism Department’s list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama.