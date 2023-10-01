Alabama’s Melissa Turnage: Adding movement to your day benefits the brain and body

When dancer and dance teacher Melissa Turnage walks into a room, she can spot the people who do not want to dance — their body language gives them away.

But Turnage, a charismatic “ambassador” for movement and posture who has been dancing all her life, does not give up easily. Give her a few minutes, and everyone in the room will be moving.

“Dance is our birthright,” Turnage said. “Human bodies are made to move. There is something magical about it but also scientific: The endorphins rise, making you feel better. Certain areas of the brain light up near your happiness zone when you are dancing, and there is just this physiological, wonderful energy that happens when you allow yourself to just dance.”

Turnage, who has taught dance for 50 years, is an artist-in-residence in the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Arts in Medicine (AIM) program. Turnage’s mother was a dance teacher, and her father was a doctor who did his residency at UAB.

She leads classes for adolescent and geriatric patients in the UAB Medicine Center for Psychiatric Medicine (CPM) and for those in addiction recovery, works with occupational therapy students in the School of Health Professions, and meets weekly with residents of a nearby residential home for seniors. Turnage also works with staff – including social workers, those caring for patients with psychiatric issues and head and neck cancers at UAB, and those caring for patients at Children’s of Alabama – leading everything from dance days to flash mobs. She has worked with veterans and those with dementia, plus guided toddlers and young children in dance and movement and adults in ballet through UAB’s ArtPlay Community Education.

Through AIM, she wrote a research paper published in Aging Medicine and Healthcare documenting the mental and physical benefits of teaching ballet to seniors in low-income housing. In 2019, she was honored with a UAB Excellence in Medicine award.

Turnage says it is an incredible joy for her to see what happens when people start moving, and the excitement, laughter and creativity people can come up with. She can walk into a room of depressed children, lethargic in their bodies, give them a scarf and everything changes. Scarves are one of the tools she uses in her dance kit.

“I really do see the worth, and my patients will tell me, ‘Wow, I feel so much better,’” she said. “Even those who are resistant to trying. Especially with the teenagers in CPM, I hear, ‘I don’t dance’ and ‘I have no rhythm.’ And so, my comeback to that is, if you have a heartbeat, you have got rhythm. That is your personal rhythm; get in touch with it.”

Dance “hits like a lightning bolt to these adolescents, once they allow themselves to be a little bit vulnerable,” she said. “‘Maybe if everybody is doing it, maybe I can do it.’”

Turnage says she can work with almost anyone who is breathing.

“You can adapt, adjust and modify,” she said. “That works well with a lot of patients, including those who are very, very compromised, almost every disability that anybody could have. We can do visualization with people who are very, very limited and have that beautiful feeling of moving.”

While dancing by oneself is encouraged daily, dancing in a community is a wonderful thing to do for one’s psyche, body and brain. It provides a sense of belonging.

“We feel better when we are moving,” Turnage said. “I see that happening every day. It does make a difference, and that is why I have dedicated myself to teach dance in a hospital for the last 10 years.”

Turnage’s tips for adding dance to your day:

Dance before you leave your house in the morning, and “you may just have a better day.”

Take a dance break. “You do not have to be able to stand to dance. Do it right where you are.”

Play tricks on the brain. “Just by sitting up straight, you are going to feel better.”

Strike a super-person pose. “Superheroes stand like that for a reason; it is an expansive pose. You are taking up space on the planet while you are doing this pose. The chest is lifted; the head is lifted. It is a posture of power, hopefully a positive power, and confidence building.”

Do a body scan. “Just a very gentle awareness of the body and muscle movement. If you are sitting and lying in your bed or in a chair all day, you need to move and stretch your body. It is going to help you mentally and emotionally.”

Use props like scarves, rhythm sticks or inflatable balls. “Rhythm sticks can be chopsticks. Anyone can build their own dance toolkit with whatever they have.”

“If you cannot dance with your whole body, dance with your eyes, with your fingers. Imagine your arms reaching up to the ceiling. Climb ladders, float in the ocean, go to outer space. If you cannot do it physically now, close your eyes and imagine it. Dance is for everyone.”

This story originally appeared on the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s UAB News website.