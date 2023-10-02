15 of our favorite sports bars in Alabama

With football season underway, we’re cheering on our favorite teams at these 15 most-loved sports bars across the state.

1. The Outsider Lounge in Mobile.

2. Baumhower’s Victory Grille with nine locations across the state including Daphne, Tuscaloosa, Huntsville and Auburn.

3. Wingers Sports Bar & Grill in Montgomery.

4. The Brass Tap in Huntsville.

5. Halftime Sports Bar & Grill in Auburn.

6. The Sloop in Gulf Shores.

7. The Refinery in Birmingham.

8. The Hanger 38 in Dothan.

9. Uptown Sports Bar & Grill in Eufaula.

10. Augusta’s Sports Grill in Cullman.

11. B.B. Perrin’s Sports Grille in Decatur.

12. Sam’s Sports Grill in Florence.

13. Main St. Tavern in Montevello.

14. The Houndstooth Sports Bar in Tuscaloosa.

15. The Mill in Fairhope.

