Bending Toward Justice: October 1963

Events that shaped Birmingham in a year that altered the city forever.

Sixty years ago, Birmingham became ground zero in the struggle for human rights. Many events in Birmingham and Alabama made 1963 a transformative year that would change the city, and the world, forever. Throughout 2023 in “Bending Toward Justice,” Alabama News Center is featuring stories about the events of 1963 and their impact, including a month-by-month timeline listing many of the year’s milestones.

OCTOBER 1963

Sunday, October 6

Eighty-eight Birmingham civic leaders and residents, most of them white, publish a full-page ad in the Birmingham News. The ad asks Mayor Albert Boutwell and the City Council to consider hiring Black policemen. The ad notes that many Southern communities, including cities in Alabama, successfully employ Black policemen.

Monday, October 14

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. returns to Birmingham. Speaking at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church, he insists that the city hire Black police officers. Citizens should demand change, King says, no matter the cost.

Sunday, October 20

More than 500,000 Jefferson County citizens participate in the first of the Sabin Oral Sundays to strike a blow against polio.

Sunday October 20

The Birmingham News publishes a full-page ad, titled “Birmingham’s Moment of Crisis: A Statement of Concern and Conviction,” signed by more than 100 Black residents. They say the community is “now in a period of crisis as great as any we have known,” with deadly acts of violence going unpunished amid a “life of constant intimidation, segregation and fear.” They ask city government to “hire a substantial number of Negro policemen for duty in this city.”

Tuesday, October 22

City officials reject proposals for hiring Black policemen. A preliminary report by the City Council’s Public Safety Committee says that in light of current civil service laws, “We cannot recommend that anyone be employed as a matter of special privilege only.” Mayor Albert Boutwell concurs.

