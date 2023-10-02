James Spann: Sprinkles for Alabama Friday; much cooler by the weekend

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

SUNNY OCTOBER DAY: Temperatures are in the 80s across Alabama this afternoon with a mostly sunny sky. There’s no rain on radar, and tonight will be fair with lows mostly in the 60s.

The weather will stay dry through Thursday with mostly sunny, warm days and fair, pleasant nights. Highs will remain in the 80s, with lows in the 60s. A few spots could touch 90 degrees during the afternoons.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: A cold front will pass through the state Friday with some clouds possible and a few sprinkles or patches of light rain. But, unfortunately, with limited moisture the chance of beneficial rain is very low. Many communities won’t see a drop. Then, the coolest air so far this season will roll in just in time for the weekend. Highs will drop into the 67- to 73-degree range, with lows in the 40s early Sunday over the northern half of the state. We expect a good supply of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: At this point next week looks generally rain-free with a slow warming trend; highs reach the 80s by Thursday or Friday. There’s still no sign of any major rain event for Alabama for the next 10 days.

TROPICS: Just one system is on the board this afternoon, Tropical Storm Philippe. It is about 55 miles east/southeast of Barbuda with winds of 50 mph. Philippe turns northward over the next few days and is expected to be a minimal hurricane well east of Bermuda by Friday night. From there it heads into the North Atlantic, far from land. The rest of the Atlantic basin is quiet, and we expect no tropical systems near the Gulf of Mexico for at least the next seven days.

ON THIS DATE IN 1858: The only tropical cyclone on record to bring hurricane-force winds to southern California occurred on this date. San Diego experienced winds estimated at 75 mph (a minimal Category 1 hurricane), and tropical-storm-force winds extended as far north as Long Beach. Damage was extensive, especially in San Diego, where numerous structures were destroyed.

ON THIS DATE IN 1898: A Category 4 hurricane made landfall in Georgia. This is the only major (Category 3 or stronger) hurricane to make landfall in Georgia on record.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.