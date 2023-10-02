People of Alabama: Tanaiya Sanders, student at the University of Alabama

“Best friends are truly magical. I’m from South Dallas. I came here knowing absolutely no one. I was like, I have no idea what’s going to happen. Then I met my best friend Naomi through a little group chat. The first moment we met, we were connected at the hip. We’re always together every single day. Now we’re juniors and it’s still like that. This is definitely one of my best friends for the rest of my life. Best friends are definitely needed in your life. They hold you down when you need it. They give you the real when you need it to let you know, ‘Hey, you’re probably wrong in this situation.’ Or ‘Hey, I stand behind you fully behind this situation.’ I don’t know where I would be without her. I remember freshman year, my grandfather passed away within a month of me being here. She has just been a good support system, somebody that I could truly count on and whether it’s good or bad, someone that I could lean on.” Tanaiya Sanders, student at the University of Alabama

Sanders was with her best friend, Naomi Tyson of Montgomery.

What brought her to the University of Alabama?

“They gave me some scholarships, and I loved it. My major deals with sports and I figure if not Alabama, where else would I go? So, Alabama was kind of the perfect school to get involved with sports, whether that’s broadcast, pictures or like social media.”

Sanders is double majoring in sports media and communication studies with a minor in women’s studies. She said two members of the Alabama faculty have become like second moms.

“When I applied, I absolutely knew nothing. Being able to come here and feel the family feel, and meet friends that are here for life – that’s the favorite thing about coming to Alabama.”

