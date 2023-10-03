Drive Electric Alabama caps National Drive Electric Week with four ‘EVents’

Mary Palmer Rosenau was among the electric vehicle (EV) enthusiasts who proudly showed off her Volkswagen ID.4 SUV on Saturday at the Drive Electric Alabama electric vehicle (EV) showcase at The Market at Pepper Place in Birmingham.

It was the third time in recent days that Rosenau took part in a Drive Electric Alabama EV showcase. A week earlier, she participated at one in Auburn. Three days later she was in Mobile before arriving in Birmingham.

All three events were part of the National Drive Electric Week (NDEW) initiative. At each one, Rosenau talked one-on-one with people seeking information about EVs.

“People think driving electric is going to be this giant to-do and this giant change in their lives and, really and truly, it’s not,” she said.

Drive Electric Alabama sponsored four EV showcases across the state to commemorate NDEW. The fourth one was in the Huntsville area.

Testimonials from Rosenau and other EV owners at the events help people separate fact from fiction, and the showcases also allow people to see and touch the variety of EVs, from small hatchbacks to full-size pick-up trucks that are on the market.

“Just the ride in general is so smooth and quiet, and it’s very fun to have that burst of power that you get with an EV,” Rosenau said. “You don’t get that engine hum so much, but you do get an instant burst of power. That makes it a very fun driving experience. It’s very comfy on long road trips.”

“A majority of Alabamians have never sat inside an EV, much less driven one,” said Michael Staley, president of the Alabama Clean Fuels Coalition, which helped plan the EV showcases.

“It’s always refreshing to talk to EV owners, because they’re clearly the best source of information about EVs and how they help save money and provide the same functionality as gas-powered vehicles,” Staley said.

“It’s critical for Alabamians to have clear and accurate information about these all-electric cars and trucks. That’s why these EV showcases are so important. The one-on-one conversations help dispel myths and promote healthy dialogue,” Staley added.

Americans are embracing EVs more than ever, with nearly 300,000 all-electric vehicles sold in the U.S. in the second quarter of 2023. Not only is that a record, but it represents a 48.4% increase when compared to the second quarter of 2022.

Alabama’s NDEW “EVents” continue boosting momentum for EVs in the state. In August, the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs announced its third round of state grants to fund construction of EV charging stations.

Mercedes-Benz is now building all-electric luxury SUVs in Tuscaloosa and has an EV battery factory in neighboring Bibb County. While Hyundai is building its electric Genesis GV70 and the hybrid version of the Santa Fe SUV in Montgomery.

The Market at Pepper Place, in Birmingham, was the site for one of the electric vehicle showcases across the state. (Phil Free / Alabama News Center) The Market at Pepper Place, in Birmingham, was the site for one of the electric vehicle showcases across the state. (Phil Free / Alabama News Center)

Blake Hardwich, executive director of the Energy Institute of Alabama, pointed out that other companies are stepping forward to help make at-home charging cheaper and more convenient. Alabama Power, for example, offers an overnight charging discount for EV owners and lessees and a $500 rebate for EV owners who install a Level 2 charger at their home.

“It’s been great to have these events in cities across our state for consumers to learn firsthand whether driving electric makes sense to them,” Hardwich said. “EV owners consistently report savings on fuel and maintenance costs, and the state is making positive strides in adding more public charging stations. Add in the programs being offered our state’s utility companies, and it’s easy to see why more and more Alabamians are considering going electric.”